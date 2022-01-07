Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

AFC South opponents will meet in Week 18 of the NFL season when the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12).

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in nine of 16 games (56.2%) this season.

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 16 games this season.

Sunday's total is 2.2 points higher than the combined 40.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 47.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.6 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.4 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has played 16 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

This season, the Titans are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Titans score just 2.1 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Texans surrender (26.5).

When Tennessee scores more than 26.5 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Titans rack up 44.5 fewer yards per game (338.6) than the Texans allow per matchup (383.1).

Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 383.1 yards.

The Titans have 25 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 25 takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 7-9-0 this season.

The Texans are 4-5 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this year.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

This season the Texans score 4.7 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Titans surrender (20.6).

Houston is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.6 points.

The Texans rack up 273.4 yards per game, 55.0 fewer yards than the 328.4 the Titans allow.

Houston is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up more than 328.4 yards.

The Texans have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Titans.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Houston is 4-4 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

This year, Houston has gone over the total in five of eight games at home.

Texans home games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Tennessee is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, on the road.

This season, in seven away games, Tennessee has hit the over five times.

The average point total in Titans away games this season is 48.2 points, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

