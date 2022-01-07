ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QX5P_0df5sKPR00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

AFC South opponents will meet in Week 18 of the NFL season when the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in nine of 16 games (56.2%) this season.
  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 16 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.2 points higher than the combined 40.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 47.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.6 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.4 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

  • Tennessee has played 16 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Titans are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Titans score just 2.1 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Texans surrender (26.5).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 26.5 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Titans rack up 44.5 fewer yards per game (338.6) than the Texans allow per matchup (383.1).
  • Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 383.1 yards.
  • The Titans have 25 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 25 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Houston is 7-9-0 this season.
  • The Texans are 4-5 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this year.
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).
  • This season the Texans score 4.7 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Titans surrender (20.6).
  • Houston is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.6 points.
  • The Texans rack up 273.4 yards per game, 55.0 fewer yards than the 328.4 the Titans allow.
  • Houston is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up more than 328.4 yards.
  • The Texans have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Titans.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Houston is 4-4 against the spread and 2-6 overall.
  • This year, Houston has gone over the total in five of eight games at home.
  • Texans home games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • Tennessee is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • This season, in seven away games, Tennessee has hit the over five times.
  • The average point total in Titans away games this season is 48.2 points, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
FanSided

This Derrick Henry update will leave Titans fans with mixed feelings

The Tennessee Titans will not get star running back Derrick Henry back before the playoffs. This weekend is set to be a huge one for the Tennessee Titans. If they are to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday, they can officially clinch the top seed in the AFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. But, they will not have a huge piece of their offense back just yet.
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'onta Foreman
Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
TENNESSEE STATE
AllTitans

Introduction to Another Rookie Quarterback Awaits

NASHVILLE – They did not have a crystal ball, but the Tennessee Titans got a good look at the future of the NFL this season when they studied opponents’ game film as part of their weekly preparation. Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans will provide one final glimpse.
NFL
AllTitans

Titans Cut Running Back, Wait to Bring Back Henry

NASHVILLE – Sure enough, the Tennessee Titans made some moves at running back Saturday. Not the one some expected, though. Jeremy McNichols was released and replaced on the active roster by defensive lineman Kevin Strong, who was signed off the practice squad. Strong’s promotion is necessary because two interior defensive linemen, Teair Tart and Naquan Jones, have been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston because of injuries.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julio Jones reacts to scoring first TD with Titans in Week 18

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones played a key role in the team’s Week 18 win over the Houston Texans, which helped Tennessee clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It has been a down year for Jones due to a lack of production and injuries, but he had one of his best games of the season when it mattered most, finishing with a team-high five catches for 58 yards, his third-highest yardage output in a game this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#49ers#American Football
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Playoff Scenarios: We Did the Math So You Don't Have To

Now that we're entering the final week of the 2021 regular season, the first-ever Week 18, the playoffs are approaching and the scenarios are finally starting to narrow into something comprehendible. There are still many different things that can happen, as eight different games this week can affect the Chiefs' seeding and potential wild card opponent. Let's take a look at both the most likely and most wild potential scenarios for the Chiefs heading into next week!
NFL
NFL

Titans clinch home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs

It's time for a little celebration in Nashville. The road to the AFC Championship will go through Tennessee. The Tennessee Titans clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage and its accompanying bye on the strength of their 28-25 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs will be the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Both the Titans and Chiefs finished the regular season with 12-5 records, but Tennessee hold the tiebreaker thanks to its Week 7 win in Kansas City.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy