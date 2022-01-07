ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with tight end Tre' McKitty (88) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will attempt to continue their three-game winning run against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) in Week 18.

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.
  • So far this season, 43.8% of Las Vegas' games (7/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 49.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.7 points higher than the combined 48.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51.9 points per game, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 49.4, 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.5.
  • The 49.5 total in this game is 2.0 points above the 47.5 average total in Raiders games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 8-8-0 this season.
  • This season, the Chargers have an against the spread record of 3-6 in their nine games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 56.2% of its opportunities this year (nine times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Chargers average just 2.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Raiders allow (25.4).
  • Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.4 points.
  • The Chargers rack up 56.3 more yards per game (387.1) than the Raiders give up per matchup (330.8).
  • Los Angeles is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall when the team picks up over 330.8 yards.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).
Raiders stats and trends

  • Las Vegas is 7-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those games.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).
  • The Raiders put up 21.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Chargers give up (26.5).
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.
  • The Raiders average only 3.9 more yards per game (364.9) than the Chargers give up (361.0).
  • Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals over 361.0 yards.
  • This year the Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times, three more than the Chargers' takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Las Vegas is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • Las Vegas has gone over the total in four of eight home games this season.
  • This season, Raiders home games average 47.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
  • On the road, Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.
  • The Chargers are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In three of seven away games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • Chargers away games this season average 49.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

