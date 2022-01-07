Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with tight end Tre' McKitty (88) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will attempt to continue their three-game winning run against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) in Week 18.

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

So far this season, 43.8% of Las Vegas' games (7/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 49.5.

Sunday's over/under is 0.7 points higher than the combined 48.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.9 points per game, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 49.4, 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.5.

The 49.5 total in this game is 2.0 points above the 47.5 average total in Raiders games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 8-8-0 this season.

This season, the Chargers have an against the spread record of 3-6 in their nine games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 56.2% of its opportunities this year (nine times over 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Chargers average just 2.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Raiders allow (25.4).

Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.4 points.

The Chargers rack up 56.3 more yards per game (387.1) than the Raiders give up per matchup (330.8).

Los Angeles is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall when the team picks up over 330.8 yards.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 7-9-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those games.

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The Raiders put up 21.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Chargers give up (26.5).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.

The Raiders average only 3.9 more yards per game (364.9) than the Chargers give up (361.0).

Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals over 361.0 yards.

This year the Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times, three more than the Chargers' takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Las Vegas is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.

Las Vegas has gone over the total in four of eight home games this season.

This season, Raiders home games average 47.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

On the road, Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.

In three of seven away games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total.

Chargers away games this season average 49.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

