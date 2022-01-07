Harding, Gustin lead No. 18 BYU women past San Francisco

Paisley Harding scored 19 points, Lauren Gustin had her sixth double-double and No. 18 BYU rolled to a 76-64 victory over San Francisco on Thursday night in the delayed West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Gustin had 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 14 rebounds for the Cougars (11-1).

Jasmine Gayles, a Northern Colorado transfer, led the Dons (6-7) with 22 points off the bench. Claudia Langarita added 15 points and Kennedy Dickie had 14, also off the bench.

Both teams had their first two WCC games postponed because of COVID.

Leading 16-12 after one quarter, the Cougars took control in the second, making 11 of 20 shots while holding the Dons to 3 of 11, all 3-pointers. USF also had six turnovers to fall behind 39-22.

Harding had a layup to start a 10-0 run with Gustin contributing a pair of baskets and that turned into a 16-3 surge to close the half.

The lead reached 26 points midway through the third quarter. San Francisco outscored BYU 13-2 over the last four minutes of the game.

—————

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25