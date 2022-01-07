ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Ingram breaks through to help Pelicans top Warriors

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Brandon Ingram shook off a recent shooting slump and scored a game-high 32 points as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the short-handed Golden State Warriors 101-96 on Thursday night.

Ingram had averaged 13 points (nine below his season-long average) and shot 22.2 percent from the floor (8 of 36), including one of 11 3-pointers, in his first two games back from a two-game absence due to Achilles soreness. But against the Warriors he made 12 of 20 shots in addition to grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.

Josh Hart added 14 points, Herb Jones scored 13 and Gary Clark had 10 off the bench as the Pelicans ended a three-game losing streak during which they had allowed an average of 124.7 points.

The Warriors played without Steph Curry, who suffered a quad contusion in a 99-82 loss at Dallas on Wednesday, and Draymond Green, who has a sore hip.

Andrew Wiggins led the way with 21 points, Jonathan Kuminga scored 13, Damion Lee had 12, Jordan Poole 11 and Moses Moody 10.

The Pelicans scored the first four points of the third quarter to take a 51-46 lead. They held a six-point advantage before the Warriors scored seven straight to move ahead 57-56.

Ingram scored his first four points of the second half and added an assist to help New Orleans to a 64-59 lead.

Golden State took a brief two-point lead before Ingram, Clark and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each made a 3-pointer as the Pelicans took a 75-72 lead at the end of the third quarter.

New Orleans scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and increased the lead to nine on a basket by Hart.

The Warriors scored the next four points, but Ingram answered with a driving basket that sparked a five-point spurt for a 92-82 lead with 2:28 to play.

Poole scored seven points as Golden State climbed within 96-93 with 42 seconds left, aided by two Pelicans turnovers. New Orleans made five of six free throws to maintain control.

–Field Level Media

