NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — There is a push to mandate neck guards for young hockey players in Connecticut after a 10th grade boy was killed during an on-ice incident last week. The death of 16-year-old Teddy Balkind has sent shockwaves in the Connecticut community. The teenager died last week after receiving a cut to the neck from another player’s skate during a game between his school, St. Luke’s, and Brunswick School. Teddy’s friend Samuel Brande is now advocating for change. “I’m going to get a rule changed. I’m gonna make kids wear neck guards. I’m going to make hockey safe,” he said. As CBS2’s...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO