Escambia County, FL

Man arrested for homicide on Louisiana Drive in Escambia County

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for a homicide that happened Dec. 28 in Pensacola.

Anthony Brock, 30, was arrested for the shooting death of 21-year-old Quandarius Smith.

Smith was shot several times at Louisiana Drive near Mayfair Convenience store in Pensacola. Smith was then taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Quandarius Smith

