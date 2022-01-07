Man arrested for homicide on Louisiana Drive in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for a homicide that happened Dec. 28 in Pensacola.

Anthony Brock, 30, was arrested for the shooting death of 21-year-old Quandarius Smith.

Smith was shot several times at Louisiana Drive near Mayfair Convenience store in Pensacola. Smith was then taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Quandarius Smith

WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as the story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.