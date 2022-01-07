Man arrested for homicide on Louisiana Drive in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for a homicide that happened Dec. 28 in Pensacola.
Anthony Brock, 30, was arrested for the shooting death of 21-year-old Quandarius Smith.
Smith was shot several times at Louisiana Drive near Mayfair Convenience store in Pensacola. Smith was then taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as the story develops.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 1