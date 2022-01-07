ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, NY

Hudson Valleys 16 Favorite Living Old Celebrities

By CJ McIntyre
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's our Mount Rushmore of famous old folks. When it comes to the world of celebrities I think most of us, if we are ever asked, have a goto list of our favorites. On the heels of losing one of our favorites,...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

These 8 Amazing Guinness World Records Were Set in the Hudson Valley

When I was a kid, the Guinness Book of World Records was the holy grail. To have your name etched in history for the most grapes you were able to fit inside your mouth or the longest continuous hula-hooping session was the pinnacle of achievement in my young mind. To be honest, though, not much has changed. I still find myself racking my brain to try and come up with some random skill that could let me live in infamy. Apparently, I'm not alone. At least eight Guinness world records have been achieved right here in the Hudson Valley.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Terrifying ‘Duel Threat’ Places Hudson Valley, New York School on Lockdown

School officials received reports of an armed person in the school and a bomb threat. At the same time!. On Monday around 12:23 p.m. the S. S. Seward Institute in Florida received what school officials called a "dual-threat." The high school received multiple phone calls outlining the threat of an armed person in the building and a subsequent threat of a bomb placed in the building.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbrook, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
101.5 WPDH

Shocking Images Show Hudson Valley Cops Set New York Man on Fire

We have shocking images that show police officers running out of the room after setting a man on fire. New York Attorney General Letitia James released videos from the Catskill Police Department that the Office of the Attorney General obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Jason Jones, who died on December 15, 2021, following an encounter with members of the Catskill Police Department on October 30, 2021.
CATSKILL, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Animal Sanctuary Needs Your Old Christmas Tree

What do you typically do with your old Christmas tree? I'm referring to the live Christmas tree that smells like fresh pine and fills your home with the true holiday spirit. Previously, I saw folks who put their Christmas tree outside in their yard for our furry friends to have. Others will stand the tree up outdoors, fill it with bird feeders, and put pinecones on it with honey or peanut butter for wildlife. There are options to give your Christmas tree a second purpose. However, some counties have a certain date where you can leave your tree by the road and they will pick it up.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

7 Crime Hot Spots in New Windsor, New York

These are some of the most crime-ridden areas in Newburgh's neighbor, New Windsor. When you think of crime in Orange County, New York your mind will almost immediately go to Newburgh, and for good reason. Newburgh is one of the most violent cities in the entire country. Newburgh's crime number exceeds the Hudson Valley region of New York State.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Hudson Valley#Valleys#The Worst Movies Of 2021
101.5 WPDH

How You Can Help Make a Hudson Valley Movie Possible

Here's a chance for you to be part of Hudson Valley history. A new movie is in the works, but it won't be able to be made without your help. The film, Seven Sentinels: Lighthouses of the Hudson River, plans to both celebrate the last seven lighthouses still standing on the Hudson River, and reveal the hidden histories of how they helped build this country. The Hudson River was the main artery of travel when the United States was growing into the nation it is today. For one, it helped build New York City (did you know that cement from Rosendale, in Ulster County, helped build the foundation for the Brooklyn Bridge? And guess how it was transported down to the city...). It also was one of the first avenues for steam boats, led to the creation of the Erie canal, and so much more. And while the river provided the road, the lighthouses kept the ships on their path and away from rocky shores. But there's a problem.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Tips To Know To Avoid Fatal Fires Using Space Heaters in New York

Many people use space heaters to stay warm in New York. But few know the important steps you need to take to avoid a fire. The apartment building fire in the Bronx ranks as one of the deadliest in New York City history. Sunday's blaze killed at least 17. On Monday officials revised the death toll to 17, down from 19 which was previously reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Where Do I Report Positive At-Home COVID Test Results in Hudson Valley?

You are one of the lucky people in the Hudson Valley that has scored a FREE at-home COVID test kit, lucky you!!! But what are you supposed to do if you test positive?. Just about all Hudson Valley counties have offered residents the opportunity to grab FREE at-home COVID-19 tests and if you've gotten one and tested positive, most of our Hudson Valley counties are asking test-takers to please report their results online.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
101.5 WPDH

13 of the Best Hot Wing Destinations in Central NY

Chicken wings were a throw away item in the grocery stores and butcher shops of old. Today, they are the gold standard of appetizers in bars, taverns, restaurants, and at home parties. Upstate New York is the birthplace of the chicken wing (thank you Anchor Bar in Buffalo), but this list takes a look at Central New York and some of the best wing places in that region. They are all good and there are many surprises on this list. Enjoy!
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Full Moon Schedule for 2022

If your resolution for 2022 was to get outside more, why not plan it out ahead of time?. With the start of a New Year several out of this world sources have shared their knowledge on when we can see every single Full Moon throughout 2022. Earlier this month Forbes released dates of when we can expect a full moon each month. Not only that, but they've also shared when we'll be getting Super Blood Moons and if there are any Total Lunar Eclipses scheduled (hint: there are).
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

What Michael Lang Brought to the Hudson Valley

I woke up to sad and unexpected news Sunday morning. Woodstock co-organizer Michael Lang has died. Died? I had no idea that he was sick. It was shocking news to me. Even though I didn’t really know him, he had a huge influence on my life. There were a...
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy