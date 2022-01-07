W-FL THURSDAY: Lyons, Red Creek, East Rochester take commanding victories
Thursday proved to be a small slate of games across the Wayne-Finger Lakes with postponements taking hold on a couple of games. Below are the reported scores and statistics of the games that did take place, as well as a look ahead at a full schedule for Friday.
W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (1/6):
Gananda 60 @ Lyons 90
In a battle of undefeated Wayne County league play teams, Lyons was able to outrun the Blue Panthers. Although close for the first few minutes of the game, the Lions pulled away fast from Gananda. Jaylen Battle led the way in scoring for Lyons and the game with 32 points. JC Walker added 23 points and Tony Pierre netted 16 points for the Lions. Gananda was shorthanded for the contest, suiting up only eight players, with Lucas Ciprich leading the Blue Panthers with 17 points. Isaiah Espaillat scored 14 points, and Kamryn Bartley scored 12 points on four buckets from beyond the arc. Listen the radio replay on FL1 Radio
Clyde-Savannah 33 @ Red Creek 63
East Rochester 45 @ Marion 32
ER: Teddy Emmings 14 points 11 rebounds, Shamar Irving 14 points.
FRIDAY BOYS SCHEDULE (1/7):
Marcus Whitman @ Wayne
Waterloo @ Palmyra-Macedon
Geneva @ Penn Yan Academy
Newark @ Mynderse Academy
Red Jacket @ HAC
Dundee-Bradford @ Romulus- Listen live at 6 p.m .on FL1 Radio
Midlakes @ Naples
Greece Athena @ Canandaigua
Victor @ Webster-Schroeder
W-FL GIRLS SCOREBOARD (1/6):
HAC 58 @ Red Jacket 40
RJ: Emily Record 20 points, Maddie Chase 5 points, Natalie Lecceardone 5 points.
Marion @ East Rochester – Postponed
Naples @ Marcus Whitman – Postponed
FRIDAY GIRLS SCHEDULE (1/7):
Palmyra-Macedon @ Waterloo
Wayne @ Midlakes
Penn Yan Academy @ Geneva
Lyons @ Gananda
Red Creek @ Clyde-Savannah
NR-W/Sodus @ Williamson
Webster-Schroeder @ Victor
Greece-Arcadia @ Canandaigua
Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).
Comments / 0