W-FL THURSDAY: Lyons, Red Creek, East Rochester take commanding victories

Thursday proved to be a small slate of games across the Wayne-Finger Lakes with postponements taking hold on a couple of games. Below are the reported scores and statistics of the games that did take place, as well as a look ahead at a full schedule for Friday.

W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (1/6):

Gananda 60 @ Lyons 90

In a battle of undefeated Wayne County league play teams, Lyons was able to outrun the Blue Panthers. Although close for the first few minutes of the game, the Lions pulled away fast from Gananda. Jaylen Battle led the way in scoring for Lyons and the game with 32 points. JC Walker added 23 points and Tony Pierre netted 16 points for the Lions. Gananda was shorthanded for the contest, suiting up only eight players, with Lucas Ciprich leading the Blue Panthers with 17 points. Isaiah Espaillat scored 14 points, and Kamryn Bartley scored 12 points on four buckets from beyond the arc. Listen the radio replay on FL1 Radio

Clyde-Savannah 33 @ Red Creek 63

East Rochester 45 @ Marion 32

ER: Teddy Emmings 14 points 11 rebounds, Shamar Irving 14 points.

FRIDAY BOYS SCHEDULE (1/7):

Marcus Whitman @ Wayne

Waterloo @ Palmyra-Macedon

Geneva @ Penn Yan Academy

Newark @ Mynderse Academy

Red Jacket @ HAC

Dundee-Bradford @ Romulus- Listen live at 6 p.m .on FL1 Radio

Midlakes @ Naples

Greece Athena @ Canandaigua

Victor @ Webster-Schroeder

W-FL GIRLS SCOREBOARD (1/6):

HAC 58 @ Red Jacket 40

RJ: Emily Record 20 points, Maddie Chase 5 points, Natalie Lecceardone 5 points.

Marion @ East Rochester – Postponed

Naples @ Marcus Whitman – Postponed

FRIDAY GIRLS SCHEDULE (1/7):

Palmyra-Macedon @ Waterloo

Wayne @ Midlakes

Penn Yan Academy @ Geneva

Lyons @ Gananda

Red Creek @ Clyde-Savannah

NR-W/Sodus @ Williamson

Webster-Schroeder @ Victor

Greece-Arcadia @ Canandaigua

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).