Romulus, NY

BOYS HS BASKETBALL ON FL1 RADIO: Romulus hosts Dundee-Bradford in Friday FL West showdown(webcast)

 5 days ago
FL1 Sports heads to Romulus as the Warriors host the Dundee-Bradford BraveScots in a Friday night Finger Lakes West boys basketball game among two of the top teams in the league. Paul Russo and Jason Hunt will be courtside for the 6 pm tipoff.

Shortly after the conclusion of the live broadcast a full replay will be available here.

Three former Syracuse football players transfer to FIU

The destination of three former Syracuse football players who previously entered the transfer portal was announced on Tuesday. Cornerback Adrian Cole, wide receiver Sharod Johnson and defensive end Latarie Kinsler will all be heading to Florida International University, the school announced. Cole appeared in nine games this season, including two...
SYRACUSE, NY
FRESH TAKES: Welcome to Wild Card Weekend (podcast)

Paul Russo and Nick Felice are in the studio breaking down NFL Week 18 action and previewing the Wild Card Weekend slate of playoff games. Paul and Nick review the College Football Playoff Championship game that saw the Crimson Tide fall in the rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs. Paul and Nick finish the show talking about the college basketball season as the season hits the winter stretch run.
NFL
Romulus, NY
Dundee, NY
Sabres sign goaltender Michael Houser to one-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Michael Houser to a one-year contract worth $750,000, the team announced Wednesday morning. Houser, 29, split last season between the Sabres and Rochester Americans (AHL). He signed an NHL contract on March 19 while the Sabres dealt with a number of injuries in net.
NHL
Tampa Bay Lightning reassign forward Remi Ellie to Syracuse Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Remi Elie to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Tuesday. The Lightning have also reassigned forward Odeen Tufto from the Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. Elie, 6-foot-1, 218 pounds, made his Bolts debut on...
NHL
Sabres recall Murray to taxi squad from Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forward Brett Murray from the Rochester Americans to the active roster ahead of Tuesday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Murray has six points (2+4) in 16 games with the Sabres this season, the first points of his NHL career. He’s produced seven points (6+1) in 11 games with Rochester this year.
NHL
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

