Lafayette, LA

Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Arkansas State 83-77 in OT

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Kobe Julien matched his season high with 20 points and Louisiana-Lafayette outscored Arkansas State 10-4 in overtime for an 83-77 victory on Thursday night. Theo Akwuba scored four points and...

www.cbssports.com

