Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Arkansas State 83-77 in OT

Okay, how is Louisiana Football different than it used to be. First, a little background, I’ve been a Ragin Cajun Sports fan since there was parking where Russo is. I attended the football camps in the summer (I ran an eight-second forty). I was a ball boy for the basketball team in 80-81 when Dion Rainey hit that last-second shot against UAB in the NIT first round. As the years have gone on, I have worked in the press box alongside my dad. When I became Catholic in the nineties, Blackjack stood as my Godfather because he was my dad’s unconditional best friend, and I wish I could be a percentage of the human he was and proud of his legacy.

FOOTBALL ・ 22 HOURS AGO