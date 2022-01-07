5-year-old by grazed by bullet fired into south St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — Police said a 5-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet fired into a home Thursday night in south St. Louis.
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Spring Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood just before 9 p.m. Police said the young boy was grazed in the back of his leg.
His injuries are not considered life-threatening. Police have not released any further details on the shooting.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
