ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

January 6th Anniversary Gets Wildly Different Treatment In Cable News Primetime: “Trump’s Failed Coup” Vs. “Barely Rates As A Footnote”

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxaoI_0df5nh3J00

All of the news networks carried events marking the anniversary of January 6th , albeit with differences in tone and tenor, but by the time of the opinion-heavy primetime hours, there were wildly different characterizations of the significance of attack on the Capitol.

MSNBC ’s Chris Hayes opened his how at 8 PM ET saying that “today we saw on full display the battle over the meaning of this date,” talking of Donald Trump ’s “failed coup” as the probably the most infamous event since 9/11.

Fox News ’s Tucker Carlson said it was “really just only a riot — maybe just barely,” while he again gave a platform to a theory that the events were a “false flag” operation. He even had on as a guest Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who rather sheepishly said that it was “sloppy and it was frankly dumb” to characterize the January 6th riot as a “violent terrorist attack” earlier this week.  Carlson slammed Carlson for the characterization on his Wednesday show.

CNN , meanwhile, presented a two hour primetime special, live from Statuary Hall in the Capitol, with Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper presenting interviews with lawmakers who were there that day. They started with a segment recapping the events, as rioters burst through barricades, fought with police and chanted to “hang Mike Pence.”

Cooper asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi what she thinks would have happened had the rioters found her.

“They said they were going to shoot me in the brain,” she said, adding that she “wasn’t worried about myself.”

The divergent treatment of January 6th is hardly surprising, given that it started that very evening, even before the electoral vote count was resumed, and has continued since.

On a show in July, Laura Ingraham mocked the testimony of police officers before the January 6th Committee with awards for “best performances,” even as figures on the network’s news side underscored the significance.

Triggering by far the most attention — and outrage — has been Carlson, the top rated host in cable. In November, Carlson presented a documentary on Fox Nation, Patriot Purge , that amplified the theory that government informants may have been behind the incitement of the rioters, and he raised the notion again on Thursday.

His guest was Darren Beattie, who also appeared in Patriot Purge , and again keyed in on one figure, Ray Epps.

“I don’t want to believe that it is true, but if it is not true what is the answer? I don’t think anyone watching should feel embarrassed to ask those questions,” Carlson said during the segment.

Carlson opened the show by questioning the magnitude of what happened on January 6th.

“If you take three steps back, as historical events go if we are being honest now, January 6th barely rates as a footnote,” he said. “Really not a lot happened that day. The presidential election was not overturned. The Capitol was not destroyed. The government was not toppled no matter what you may have heard. Not a single elected official was injured, Thank God. Police got shoved, unfortunately. Punches were thrown, but the only person who wound up dead from violence was an unarmed protester who was shot to death by a cop. None of the so called insurrectionists had guns. When was the last time you saw an insurrection like that?”

Politifact has deemed the theory that January 6th was a “false flags,” along with other characterizations of what happened on that date, as the “lies of the year.”

In his opening, MSNBC’s Hayes noted, “ The rest of the Republican Party has yet to agree on a consensus on how to frame January 6th, except to agree that it was not all that bad.”

His warning was that, as much as images of the chaotic mob of January 6th were played over and over on Thursday, the recollection of what happened “could look very different” decades into the future.

“There is a faction in American life…that want to turn today into a holiday and occasion to celebrate,” Hayes said, citing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), appeared at the Capitol to give praise to the demonstrators and pin blame on Democrats.

In an appearance at the Capitol, Historians Jon Meacham and Doris Kearns Goodwin also expressed similar concerns, as Goodwin placed hope that the January 6th Committee will have the opportunity to “retell the story” of what happened in a way that solidifies collective memories.

Earlier in the day, all three networks carried some key moments, including President Joe Biden’s speech at the Capitol and the moment of silence on the House floor to honor the victims.

After Pelosi paid tribute to four police officers whose deaths were linked to the events of January 6, Fox News’ Harris Faulkner noted, “She recognized the police officers only, not the fifth person who was killed that day.” That was a reference to Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a police officer as she and other protesters swarmed outside a room off the House chamber. She has been characterized as a martyr by many on the right, including by Trump.

CNN and MSNBC covered other events of the day, like a series of lawmakers’ reflections on the events of 1/6 and later a prayer vigil on the House steps. Fox News featured a Neil Cavuto interview with Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Bret Baier’s interview with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). Cheney and Kinzinger are both members of the January 6th Committee.

Baier asked, “When you hear Trump supporters point to that speech that he made on the Mall saying supporters should peacefully and patriotically march to the Capitol, what do you say?”

To Baier and numerous other interviews on Thursday, Cheney, though, wasn’t having any of the alternative narratives of who was responsible for that day.

“Look, I think that you have to look at the speech,” Cheney told Baier. “You have to look at the extent to which he was urging people to fight like hell. You have to look at the extent to which he had been for months, weeks before that telling people, come to Washington, it’ll be wild.

“I also think that you have to look at what he has said since,” she added. “He continues to suggest that the violence on January 6 was justified. When he says November 3 was the insurrection and January 6 was a protest, what he’s doing is continuing to undermine our electoral process.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

How To Watch Coverage Of The Anniversary Of January 6th Attack On The Capitol

UPDATED, with additional coverage details: The first anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be marked by continuous coverage across the broadcast and cable news networks, as reporters and anchors recount the events of that day while sharing plenty of consternation over what has happened since. The political polarization that has gripped Washington, and much of the country, will be evident by who is expected to participate in commemoration events. Few Republicans are expected, with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate and House Democratic leaders slated to speak at a ceremony Thursday morning. Former President...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Joe Biden Calls Out Donald Trump’s “Web Of Lies” On January 6th Anniversary; Dick Cheney Chides GOP Leadership

UPDATED, 10:20 AM PT: Dick Cheney joined his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on the floor of the House to take part in a moment of silence to mark the first anniversary of attack on the Capitol. The former vice president criticized Republican leadership for the way that they have handled the aftermath to January 6th. “It’s not a leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years,” Cheney told NBC News’ Frank Thorp V and other reporters afterward. His daughter was stripped of her Republican leadership post after she voted to impeach Donald Trump after...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

January 6th Committee Seeks Cooperation From Sean Hannity, Releases Additional Texts He Sent To Donald Trump’s Chief Of Staff

UPDATE, 2:31 PM PT: The House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol released its letter requesting cooperation from Fox News host Sean Hannity. In the letter — which you can read here — they also included some of Hannity’s texts he sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other Donald Trump allies in the days before and after the riot at the Capitol complex. They show concerns that Hannity had over the effort by the president’s supporters to challenge the electoral vote count on January 6. On Dec. 31, according to the committee, Hannity wrote to...
POTUS
The Independent

Ted Cruz aide weighs in on Tucker Carlson appearance, says he’s been ‘radicalised’

A former aide to senator Ted Cruz said the worst part of his widely criticised appearance on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show was not his “abject humiliation” but his clear radicalisation.Amanda Carpenter, who formerly served as Mr Cruz’s communications director, penned an op-ed published on Monday in The Bulwark, a conservative website, arguing that her former employer had been radicalised and that this became apparent when he apologised to Mr Carlson for calling the Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack.”She wrote that while she understood “the urge to dunk on Cruz,” that “what happened on Carlson’s show is...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Ray Epps
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Neil Cavuto
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Jon Meacham
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Fox News#Cnn#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
mediaite.com

Liz Cheney Blasts Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz to Bari Weiss: ‘I Don’t Understand How They Look Themselves In The Mirror’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to the extensive backlash she’s facing from Trump supporters over her continued condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. While appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the eponymous host played several soundbites from Tucker Carlson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Deadline

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy