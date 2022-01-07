ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Apple Lands Audrey Hepburn Biopic By Michael Mitnick; Rooney Mara Starring & Producing, Luca Guadagnino Directing

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30OIZA_0df5nfHr00

Apple has landed another big feature project, that being an Audrey Hepburn biopic which Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will helm, with 2x Oscar nominee Rooney Mara set to play The Breakfast at Tiffany ‘s legendary actress.

Deadline has learned separately that Mara is also producing the feature project, which Michael Mitnick , the EP of HBO series Vinyl is writing.

The movie reps Mara’s third producing credit after the documentary The End of Medicine and The Truth About Emmanuel.

Apple Studios is producing. Apple’s heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht and head of features Matt Dentler continue their momentum in building big screen fare for the streamer.

Puck first had the story about Apple developing an Audrey Hepburn movie with Mara starring, Guadagnino directing.

Mitnick is repped by Grandview, CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. His feature credits include The Current War and The Giver. Mara was Oscar nominated for Best Actress in 2012 for The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for Carol. Guadagnino was Oscar nominated for Best Picture for his directorial Call Me By Your Name in 2018. That movie won an Adapted Screenplay Oscar for James Ivory’s script and launched Timothée Chalamet, who also notched a Best Actor nom, to stardom.

Deadline’s Justin Kroll recently broke the news that Apple is in the homestretch on landing the Brad Pitt Formula One racing car feature directed by Top Gun: Maverick ‘s Joseph Kosinski.

Hepburn was born in Ixelles, Brussels, and grew up in Netherlands during World War II when the Germans occupied the country.  Hepburn used the name Edda van Heemstra, since an English-sounding name was considered more dangerous during the German occupation at the time. She would study ballet with Sonia Gaskell in Amsterdam in 1945. She would later cut her teeth as a chorus girl in London’s West End. Her first film role was tiny in the 1952 feature Monte Carlo Baby. The novelist Colette was at the Hôtel de Paris in Monte Carlo during production, and decided to cast Hepburn in the title role of the Broadway play Gigi, a part which earned her great praise. Her first leading role was 1953’s Roman Holiday for which she notched an Oscar, a Golden Globe Award, and a BAFTA Award for a single performance. That year, she also won a Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Play for her performance in Ondine . Other feature credits include Sabrina, Funny Face, Charade and My Fair Lady in a career that counted five Oscar noms and AMPAS’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1993.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

SAG Awards Nominations: ‘House Of Gucci’, ‘Power Of The Dog’, ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Top Lists

UPDATED with full list of nominees: Nominations were revealed Wednesday morning for the 28th annual SAG Awards, one of the bellwether guild events in the awards-season calendar. On the film side, MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog led nominations with three apiece. Power of the Dog scored for Lead Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting, but missed out on an Ensemble nom. Those went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, King Richard and Gucci, which scored acting noms for Lady Gaga and Jered Leto. In TV, Emmy champs Succession from...
MOVIES
Deadline

Margaret Qualley Talks Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’, Status Of Her Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers Pic As She Nabs First Solo SAG Nom for ‘Maid’

After earning her first solo SAG Award nomination this morning for her turn in Netflix’s Maid, Margaret Qualley spoke with Deadline about her experience with the series, as well as upcoming roles in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Victorian drama Poor Things, Claire Denis’ The Stars at Noon and Zachary Wigon’s thriller Sanctuary, and the status of the film Fred & Ginger from director Jonathan Entwistle, in which she’s set to play Ginger Rogers opposite Jamie Bell’s Fred Astaire. While Spider-Man‘s Tom Holland recently announced that he will topline his own Astaire biopic for Sony, Qualley is unaware at this point of when Fred...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Javier Bardem Celebrates SAG Nomination; Dreams Of Riding Sandworm In ‘Dune 2’ This Summer

Javier Bardem faced many challenges in bringing Desi Arnaz to life in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, and he is being recognized for his efforts by his peers with a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama on Wednesday. “I’m very proud and so happy that people are reacting this way to the performance,” Bardem tells Deadline shortly after the nominations were announced on Wednesday. “This was a challenging performance in so many ways, mainly because I was portraying an iconic person and that’s always very scary and very challenging.” He continues, “I really tried to bring Desi’s...
MOVIES
Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colette
Person
Michael Mitnick
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Rooney Mara
Person
Timothée Chalamet
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marni Nixon: How Audrey Hepburn’s ghost singer was sworn to secrecy by Hollywood

Oh Natalie, it’s just wonderful – absolutely wonderful.” That’s what Hollywood producers told Natalie Wood as she belted out her songs as Maria in 1961’s West Side Story. Then they turned to Marni Nixon – the woman who, unbeknown to the film’s star, would be re-recording all of Maria’s songs – and winked.You probably don’t know Marni Nixon’s face, but you will know her voice – a trilly, gleaming soprano that adapted to suit whoever’s mouth it was supposed to be emerging from: Natalie Wood; Audrey Hepburn; Deborah Kerr; Marilyn Monroe. Referred to as “American cinema’s most unsung singer” by...
CELEBRITIES
darkhorizons.com

Mara To Play Hepburn For Guadagnino

Rooney Mara (“Carol,” “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”) will star in and produce a biopic of iconic actress Audrey Hepburn for Apple Studios. In addition, Oscar-nominated “Call Me by Your Name” and “Suspiria” director Luca Guadagnino is set to helm the project while Michael Mitnick (“The Giver”) is penning the script.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Apple’s New Audrey Hepburn Biopic Finds Its Lead Actress

Rooney Mara, a two-time Academy Award nominee for her star turn in 2011’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and her lead role in 2015’s Carol, has been tapped to play Audrey Hepburn in a forthcoming biopic. Variety reports that Mara, 36, will also produce the Apple production....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Apple Studios#Grandview#Caa#Germans#Monte Carlo
Outsider.com

Apple Lands Audrey Hepburn Biopic: Here’s What We Know

Audrey Hepburn. One of the most well-known British actresses of all time. If you don’t know her by her name, you might recognize her in the 1961 film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. You know, the girl who played Holly Golightly, a New York City native. Well, Apple is making an Audrey Hepburn biopic, and you’ll never guess who’s playing the part of Audrey.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson, Luca Guadagnino to Receive Dragon Awards at Goteborg Film Festival

Dune star Rebecca Ferguson and Call Me By Your Name (2017) director Luca Guadagnino will be honored at the 2022 Göteborg International Film Festival with honorary Dragon Awards in tribute to their careers’ work. Sweden-born Ferguson played Lady Jessica Atreides, the mother of Timothée Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides, in Dune and is familiar to action fans for her recurring role as Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Guadagnino received a best picture Oscar nomination for Call Me By Your Name, which, coincidentally, also starred Chalamet. Alongside his feature work — the Tilda Swinton-starring I Am Love (2009) and A Bigger Splash (2015),...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘We Are Who We Are’, ‘It’ & ‘Shazam!’ Star Jack Dylan Grazer Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are, It and Shazam! franchises) has signed with WME for representation. Grazer is perhaps best known for his turn in We Are Who We Are, the HBO drama co-created and directed by Call Me by Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino. In that series, which saw him starring alongside Jordan Kirstine Seamón and Chloë Sevigny, he portrayed Fraser Wilson, a 14-year-old coming of age on a military base in Chioggia, Italy. The 18-year-old found his breakout role as The Losers Club member Eddie Kaspbrak in Andy Muschietti’s Warner Bros. horror films It and It: Chapter...
MOVIES
Deadline

Meryl Streep & Cate Blanchett Continue Record Streaks For SAG Award Film Nominations

Meryl Streep continues to be the most nominated feature performer at the SAG Awards, with a current total running count of 17 after her ensemble recognition in Wednesday’s nominations for Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up.  Overall, including TV noms, Streep counts 19 SAG nominations in her career including noms from such TV series as Big Little Lies (ensemble drama) in 2020 and a 2004 win for female lead actor in a TV movie/miniseries for HBO’s Angels in America. Cate Blanchett isn’t far behind, taking her SAG nom running total to second place among all feature performers from 14 to 16 today with a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Jean-Marc Vallée obituary

The Canadian film-maker Jean-Marc Vallée, who has died aged 58, apparently of a heart attack, handled serious subjects with bounce and briskness, earning prizes and respect in the process. His film Dallas Buyers Club (2013), starring Matthew McConaughey as a rodeo rider who illegally imports retroviral drugs for himself and his fellow Aids patients in the mid-1980s, was directed with great clarity. McConaughey and his co-star Jared Leto, who played an HIV-positive transgender woman, won Oscars. Moments in the film that might have been heightened or underlined – such as a sexual encounter that qualifies as carefree only because both participants have already contracted Aids, or a fantasy scene in a room full of butterflies – were instead folded nonchalantly into the mix.
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

After 8 Nominations and 0 Wins, Is It Bradley Cooper’s Time to Shine at the Oscars?

Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Short - 'Us Again' Gets Help From the Momentum of 'Raya and the Last Dragon'. Bradley Cooper is an established awards magnet, with eight nominations in the past nine years. Four of those have been in the acting category — for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), “American Hustle” (2013), “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). This year he has an opportunity to land three more nominations.
MOVIES
Variety

Golden Globes 2022 Winners List: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Win Big in Untelevised Ceremony

Without much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet, like years past. “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) won best drama and “West Side Story” (20th Century/Disney) nabbed best musical or comedy. Jane Campion picked up the best director trophy for helming “The Power of the Dog,” and Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler was named best actress in a musical or comedy, and her co-star Ariana DeBose took...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ethan Hawke And Martin Scorsese Behind ‘The Last Movie Stars’: CNN+/HBO Max Film Will Celebrate Joanne Woodward And Paul Newman

Ethan Hawke is to direct and Martin Scorsese exec produce a celebration of Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman’s lives for CNN+ and HBO Max. Featuring transcribed readings of interviews read by the likes of George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, Laura Linney and Zoe Kazan, The Last Movie Stars will celebrate the enigmatic personas, incandescent talent and love story of the two actors, who occupy a unique space in the Hollywood pantheon. The project emerged from Woodward and Newman’s daughter approaching Hawke during the early days of the pandemic, at which point they asked him to direct a doc about their parents from Nook House...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy