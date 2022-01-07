ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Popcorn Time Has Been Fully Shut Down

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing years of existing in a mostly legally gray zone, facing several legal issues and temporary closures, popular video piracy app, Popcorn Time has officially shut down. Earlier this week, the developers that launched the...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 208

Natalie Baird
4d ago

I love the cinema app. I loved popcorn time too but my firestick never had enough storage to download any movies. if anyone is looking for a popcorn time replacement you need to google how to jail break a firestick and then download the cinema app

Reply(10)
24
Heather Gould
5d ago

haha, breaking news... a company you've never heard of gets shut down for doing illegal activities.

Reply(25)
99
Barking Puppy
5d ago

this is my first time hearing about Popcorn Times lmao

Reply(14)
130
Related
BGR.com

It sure looks like a Netflix password sharing crackdown is coming soon

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 tests, $179 AirPods Pro, more Netflix password sharing is a widespread practice that’s been in use since the early days of the streaming service. Netflix knows about it and doesn’t necessarily like it, but the company tolerates it. Or at least that was the case for years. But in mid-March 2021, some Netflix users found themselves facing a warning screen while attempting to log in. The app was nudging them towards opening their own Netflix accounts rather than using someone else’s. The page also offered account verification options in case the...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Popcorn Time: The ‘Netflix of piracy’ is dead, developers announce

Popcorn Time, a streaming service that was both beloved and hated as the “Netflix of piracy”, has been shut down.The tool gained vast popularity for the ease with which it allowed users to stream pirated films and TV shows for free. Unlike more complicated or risky services, users were able to easily access what they wanted to watch, with the ease of streaming content on Netflix.But that ease also drew ire from the streaming service with which it was so often compared. After Popcorn Time was launched in 2014 and quickly surged to popularity, Netflix warned about the threat it...
TV SHOWS
makeuseof.com

Popcorn Time Is Dead Because No One Cares Any More

Popcorn Time, the once-popular site that made it easy to pirate movies and television shows, is dead, again. The platform aimed to provide a seamless viewing experience, much like Netflix. At first, this helped it rise above other illegal streaming sites. But in the wake of other deceased spin-offs, Popcorn...
TV & VIDEOS
SlashGear

Why Netflix isn’t streaming in 4K and how to fix it

Streaming Netflix in 4K is probably the best way to watch your favorite shows and movies since it guarantees the highest possible quality. At 4K, you can expect to see every detail, crisp visuals, and vivid colors. However, if you’re watching Netflix and you find that the quality is not quite that mind-blowing, it might mean that your Netflix isn’t really streaming in 4K.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Ios#Popcorn Time#Squid Game
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
gameranx.com

Dying Light 2 500 Hour Completion Time Has Been Clarified

Worry not, Dying Light 2 won't be quite as long as originally stated. Dying Light 2 developer Techland lit up the internet over the weekend when it proudly claimed that the game would take 500 hours to complete. Naturally, fans of the series were a little confused and overwhelmed by that number. So much so that Techland has felt the need to clarify the playtime of Dying Light 2 further.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Netflix
shefinds

5 Apps You Should Delete ASAP To Speed Up Your iPhone, Tech Experts Say

Got an iPhone that is as slow as a slug lately? After you’ve tried everything, including changing your charging habits so that you are keeping your device in a safe 30 to 80 percent charge zone, it may be time to turn your attention to the apps that you use most. In general, apps that use up a lot of resources or run in the background can slow down your phone, according to Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store. And, as such, deleting a few of the most battery-consuming of these apps can really help your phone get back on track in terms of speed. But where to start? These are the five apps you should delete ASAP to speed up your iPhone, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
Andrei Tapalaga

A 10-Year-Old Child Was Told by Amazon Alexa To Electrocute Herself

Amazon Alexa Smart devicePhoto by Lazar Gugleta on Unsplash. Most of the households within America should have an Alexa device inside their home by now, but after hearing this you may want to think twice about owning such a device if you have young children. Last year on December the 29th Kristin Livdahl’s 10 year old asked Alexa for a challenge and this is the response her child received from Alexa:
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It's been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren't in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer's library that's already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio thriller is dominating Netflix today

Much of the pop culture I consume is connected in some form or another to spies and espionage. My favorite podcast, for example, is Spyscape’s True Spies, hosted by actress Vanessa Kirby. I’m a paying subscriber to the fantastic Substack newsletter SpyTalk, and my vote for the best thing on Apple TV+ right now is Tehran (which I’m overjoyed to hear just wrapped up shooting its second season). And as someone who devours every good spy novel I can get my hands on? I’m certainly happy to see the 2008 adaptation of David Igantius’ novel Body of Lies — starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe — as one of the top-ranked movies on Netflix at the moment.
MOVIES
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Ways to Fake GPS Location on Your Phone

It's an indisputable fact that faking location on iPhone or Android devices was once considered to be a breathtaking task!Well, gone are the days when you can't access certain applications or websites on your phone just because they're not supported in your region. All thanks to the continuous evolution in technology that has brought about the advent of advanced virtual location software. Yes, with an advanced virtual location tool, accessing all location-based apps on your mobile will be just like a walk in the park.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy