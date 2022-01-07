ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska Airlines Plans 10% Cutback in Flights in January, Citing COVID-19 Staffing Issues

Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 jetliner. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Alaska Airlines, a unit of Alaska Air Group, said on Thursday it will reduce its flight departures by about 10% through the end of January.

Officials attributed the decision to a surge in Omicron infections and a rise in employees calling in sick.

“As we have entered 2022, the continued impacts of Omicron have been disruptive in all our lives and unprecedented employee sick calls have impacted our ability to operate our airline reliably,” the company said in a statement.

The reduction, according to the statement, will allow the airline to find the “flexibility and capacity needed to reset while continued flexible travel policies enable guests to adjust their plans accordingly.”

The officials added that “we apologize for the considerable inconvenience and are working hard to return to the level of service (customers) know and expect from us.”

The airline’s decision follows on the heels of mass flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel this season. CNN reported that more than 14,000 flights have been canceled since late December for reasons that included extreme weather and the impact of COVID-19 on employees.

The disruption hit San Diego as well, beginning on Christmas Eve. Alaska operates out of Terminal 2 at San Diego International Airport.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Times of San Diego

MarketInk: Classroom Is Research Lab for Professor Who Mixes Academia and Advertising

Dr. Mary Beth McCabe of San Diego has spent her career mixing academia with real-world advertising and marketing strategies. In 1985, she started teaching advertising at Grossmont College and the University of California San Diego Extension. Earlier, in 1982, she joined KUSI-TV as the station’s first advertising sales employee. She left KUSI in 1993 to establish Sun Marketing Advertising and Media, her own company.
Office Building Adjacent to Tri-City Medical Center Sold by Local Investors for $8.3M

The Tri-City Medical Arts Building, a two-story, 33,914-square-foot medical office property in Vista has been sold for $8.3 million, a real estate firm announced. The Thunder Drive property, adjacent to the Tri-City Medical Center, a 320-bed general acute-care hospital in North County, was sold by a partnership of local investors, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which served as advisers in the sale.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Jan. 7-9 – Winter & the World

Happy New Year! Broken any resolutions yet? Ah, we kid. But if you’re thinking along the lines of renewing and refreshing, there’s an emporium in Del Mar for you. If you’re taking a more global perspective, there’s a couple shows in La Jolla that might draw you in. If you’re thinking beer, well, it’s a San Diego weekend – why the heck not?
