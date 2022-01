ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since Monday evening. Lilly Teixeira was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. at the Rosati Center, which is located at 4218 N. Grand in the Fairgrounds neighborhood. Police said she didn’t have her medication and there are concerns about where she might be.

