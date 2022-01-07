Michigan businesses resumed giving to election objectors in 2021
Washington — Michigan companies that once pledged to stop or alter donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020...www.detroitnews.com
Washington — Michigan companies that once pledged to stop or alter donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020...www.detroitnews.com
So what democrats try and reject electors Everytime a republican won the presidency never heard a word about that and the constitution tells you exactly how to do it. If not for the riot and they lost there backbone then we wouldn't still be talking about it.
Comments / 4