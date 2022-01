Despite the many obstacles plaguing the retail world right now, from the spread of Omicron to high inflation and supply chain issues, Gucci is investing in its brick-and-mortar strategy this year. First up, the Italian luxury brand has unveiled plans for a brand-new series of pop-ups dedicated to the second chapter of its collaboration with The North Face. The newest phase of the partnership sees a special cross-category collection for men and women comprising of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage and shoes, including many pieces as hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks and warm, insulated jackets that reference the outdoor world. According to Gucci, its...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO