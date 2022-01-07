ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron should not be categorized as mild, WHO says

By Edmund DeMarche
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, said Thursday that while the COVID-19 omicron variant seems to be less severe than delta, it should not be categorized as mild. "Just like previous variants, omicron is hospitalizing people and it...

www.foxnews.com

Ars Technica

Omicron is not mild and is crushing health care systems worldwide, WHO warns

The World Health Organization on Thursday pushed back against the consistent chatter that the ultra-transmissible omicron coronavirus is "mild," noting that the variant is causing a "tsunami of cases" that is "overwhelming health systems around the world." "While omicron does appear to be less severe compared to delta—especially in those...
Reuters

Omicron may be less severe in young and old, but not 'mild' - WHO

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The more infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to produce less severe disease than the globally dominant Delta strain, but should not be categorised as "mild", World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday. Janet Diaz, WHO lead on clinical management, said early studies showed there...
dallassun.com

Omicron risk remains 'very high', says WHO

Geneva [Switzerland], December 29 (ANI): The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains "very high", the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday as the world continues to witness the surge in global COVID-19 cases. The weekly epidemiological update by WHO revealed the week of December...
tpgonlinedaily.com

Got Mild Omicron? Avoid ER if You Can, County Says

Editor’s note: Santa Cruz County Health officials issued the following notice Wednesday, Jan 5. As the omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase, Santa Cruz County public health officials are urging individuals with asymptomatic or mild coronavirus cases, or other non-serious illnesses, to avoid unnecessary trips to already burdened hospital emergency departments, and to get vaccinated or boosted if they have not already done so.
goodmorningpost.com

Omicron is hospitalising and dying people, and calling it “mild” is a mistake, according to the World Health Organization

Geneva (Switzerland): Geneva (Switzerland) is the capital of Switzerland. World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that the Omicron form should not be classified as “mild” because it is hospitalising and killing individuals despite producing less severe symptoms. According to him, Omicron is outpacing...
azpm.org

Arizona health officials say 'mild' omicron still a risk

A sign outside of the University of Arizona bookstore reminds visitors that masks are required to enter. Hospital officials and public health experts in Arizona are warning against dismissing omicron because of its reputation for being a less severe COVID-19 variant. Dr. Michael White, of Phoenix-based Valleywise Health, said Wednesday...
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
The Atlantic

Calling Omicron ‘Mild’ Is Wishful Thinking

For weeks, the watchword on Omicron in much of America has been some form of phew. A flurry of reports has encouraged a relatively rosy view of the variant, compared with some of its predecessors. Omicron appears to somewhat spare the lungs. Infected laboratory mice and hamsters seem to handily fight it off. Proportionally, fewer of the people who catch it wind up hospitalized or dead. All of this has allowed a deceptively reassuring narrative to take root and grow: Omicron is mild. The variant is docile, harmless, the cause of an #Omicold that’s no worse than a fleeting flu. It is so trivial, some have argued, that the world should simply “allow this mild infection to circulate,” and avoid slowing the spread. Omicron, as Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky would have you believe, is “basically nature’s vaccine.”
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
