ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Harding, Gustin lead No. 18 BYU women past San Francisco

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 19 points, Lauren Gustin had her sixth double-double and No. 18 BYU rolled to a 76-64 victory over San Francisco on Thursday night in the delayed West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Gustin had 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 14 rebounds for the Cougars (11-1).

Jasmine Gayles, a Northern Colorado transfer, led the Dons (6-7) with 22 points off the bench. Claudia Langarita added 15 points and Kennedy Dickie had 14, also off the bench.

Both teams had their first two WCC games postponed because of COVID.

Leading 16-12 after one quarter, the Cougars took control in the second, making 11 of 20 shots while holding the Dons to 3 of 11, all 3-pointers. USF also had six turnovers to fall behind 39-22.

Harding had a layup to start a 10-0 run with Gustin contributing a pair of baskets and that turned into a 16-3 surge to close the half.

The lead reached 26 points midway through the third quarter. San Francisco outscored BYU 13-2 over the last four minutes of the game.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NBA Prospect Watch: Ochai Agbaji soaring after return to KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji arrived at Kansas as a lightly regarded three-star prospect whose list of scholarship offers included Colorado State, Northern Iowa and a host of other mid-majors along with the Jayhawks and a couple other Power Five schools. He will leave after this season as...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustin
The Associated Press

Veteran safety Eric Weddle rejoining LA Rams for playoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Safety Eric Weddle is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams for the playoffs. Weddle turned 37 last week, and he hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2019 season, but the Rams signed him to their practice squad Wednesday to address their glaring need at safety.
NFL
The Associated Press

AP source: Panthers talk to Kubiak, Groh about OC vacancy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have interviewed Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday...
NFL
The Associated Press

Deja vu? Roethlisberger hoping for Bettis-style send-off

PITTSBURGH (AP) — There was no speech. No galvanizing moment. There didn’t really need to be one. The Pittsburgh Steelers knew the 2005 playoffs would be the last go-round for Jerome Bettis. The star running back didn’t need to point out the Super Bowl that year was in his hometown of Detroit. Or that a ring was the only thing missing on his Hall of Fame resume. Or that the pain from a loss to New England in the AFC championship game a year before provided the main motivation for “The Bus” to return for a 13th and final season.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

718K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy