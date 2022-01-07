ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Coach Ime Udoka hints Celtics' collapses due to lack of leadership

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hk2Qu_0df5k45O00
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

For the fourth time this season, the Boston Celtics lost a game they led by at least 15 points. None of the previous losses were as bad as the 25-point lead blown against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

"Repetitive result that keeps happening," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said after the game, via Chris Greham of Forbes. "We need some leadership. Somebody that can calm us down."

Boston led by 20 with less than five minutes left in the third quarter against the Knicks, but went on to lose 108-105. In the fourth quarter, the Celtics didn't score a point for a three-minute, 21-second stretch with less than six minutes left.

"We get rattled a lot, especially when we're facing adversity," said the Celtics' Robert Williams, via Grenham.

The Celtics haven't named team captains since 2014, but Udoka said in October that he'd bring back the tradition by naming two. That never came to fruition, and Udoka said in November that the idea was "probably in the rear view at this point." Still, he listed Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Marcus Smart as leaders on the team.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was totally right about Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones was not lying when he talked about his Dallas Cowboys’ plans for their Week 18 game at the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. One of the big questions teams that have already clinched their divisions entering the final regular-season game face is whether they should play starters or give them rest. Jones said before Saturday night’s game that he expected quarterback Dak Prescott to play into the fourth quarter.
NFL
Yardbarker

Five ideal landing spots for DeMarcus Cousins

Four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins played a total of 16 games with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks after they signed him earlier in the season. It now looks like the 31-year-old Cousins will be looking for a new home city moving forward on the campaign. According to Shams Charania of...
NBA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo names best player, and it's not LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a world champion and the reigning NBA Finals MVP. His credentials speak for themselves. Although a lot of people have weighed in on the topic of who is the best player in the world right now, few are as qualified to give an opinion as he is.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics PRIDE podcast: Ime Udoka’s coaching style and trade ideas

The Celtics Pride guys are back together again to talk all things Celtics. They start this week’s episode by offering a few more trade ideas before delving into the recent response to head coach Ime Udoka’s comments and philosophy of honesty. “Honest Ime,” as Adam calls him, is...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Marcus Smart
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Can Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens help Ime Udoka?

As might be expected with any new head coach, Ime Udoka has had some bumps in the road during his first season as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. While some decisions regarding his starters and rotations have caused fans and analysts occasional confusion, there appears to be recognition regarding what does and does not work with this iteration of the Celtics reflected in recent choices made by the coach.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The New York Knicks#Forbes
Yardbarker

Vic Fangio fired as head coach of Broncos

Vic Fangio seemed to know his days with the Denver Broncos were numbered when he spoke with the media on Saturday night, and it turns out they were. The Broncos announced on Sunday morning that they have fired Fangio. The move comes on the heels of a 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver was surprisingly competitive in the game, but the decision on Fangio’s future was likely made before Week 18.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Comeback for J.J. Watt with Cardinals in NFL Playoffs?

NFL and Houston Texans fans know J.J. Watt. And they therefore know that any of the all-time franchise great’s “surprise” recoveries are not all that surprising. The Cardinals star - in this first season in Arizona after departing Houston - has officially designated to return to practice, with his 21-day window opening up on Friday. He now must be activated from injured reserve within 21 days. … and the smart bet says he will be.
NFL
Yardbarker

Derrick Henry’s Return Is Almost Unfair

The Tennessee Titans have been teasing Derrick Henry’s return via their social media accounts. The rest of the league, especially teams bound for the AFC playoffs, can only shake their heads in disbelief as the reigning Offensive Player of the Year takes the field sooner than later. The Titans...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

49ers players had brutal taunt for Rams after OT win

The San Francisco 49ers scored a huge win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, and they could not help but take a shot at their opponent afterwards. The 49ers won on the road, 27-24, to clinch a playoff spot in what was, on paper, a hostile environment. A sizable 49ers contingent made its way to Inglewood for the game, and the Niners couldn’t help but take note of that after the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Drew Lock Sends Message to Broncos Front Office: 'I Deserve to be an NFL Starter'

The Denver Broncos are only a few days away from the end of the 2021 campaign with only a Week 18 homestand vs. the Kansas City Chiefs left on the table. While some fans look forward to the merciful ending of yet another losing season, third-year quarterback Drew Lock is battling for his NFL life.
NFL
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy