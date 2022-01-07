Widespread accumulating snow impacting Friday morning's commute

The ABC 6 Weather Team continues to track Friday closely for our better snow chance over the next 7 days, with accumulating snow looking likely. The latest model trends are showing a more westerly track, meaning the highest snow totals will trend out west, with lesser amounts to the east. Accumulating snow continues to look likely, especially later Friday afternoon & evening, causing a few issues on the roads, prompting our ALERT DAY status for Friday. It's a little to early to discuss exact details on how much we see, but right now it is looking like we'll need to keep the shovels & snowblowers on stand by!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO