Environment

Widespread accumulating snow impacting Friday morning's commute

fox61.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow starts late tonight after midnight and...

www.fox61.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder Temps With Areas Of Light Snow Expected On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph. By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Several Inches Of Snow Possible This Coming Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More and more information is pointing to a significant snow event occurring this weekend. The track of heaviest snow may very well end up moving through parts of Western Pennsylvania. At this time it is too soon to have high confidence on the track though. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Other things that can change from now through Sunday include the storm’s intensity along with if any warm air wraps itself into the system. Warm air moving into the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
klin.com

Accumulating Snow Possible Friday Night

The spring like temperatures we have enjoyed this week will could be replaced with a round of potentially heavy snow to end the week. “Beginning Friday and into early Saturday morning. Right now it looks like the brunt of the accumulations will be over in central Iowa,” says National Weather Service Meteorologist David Eastlack.
LINCOLN, NE
KAAL-TV

Friday's Accumulating Snow Prompts an ALERT DAY

The ABC 6 Weather Team continues to track Friday closely for our better snow chance over the next 7 days, with accumulating snow looking likely. The latest model trends are showing a more westerly track, meaning the highest snow totals will trend out west, with lesser amounts to the east. Accumulating snow continues to look likely, especially later Friday afternoon & evening, causing a few issues on the roads, prompting our ALERT DAY status for Friday. It's a little to early to discuss exact details on how much we see, but right now it is looking like we'll need to keep the shovels & snowblowers on stand by!
ENVIRONMENT
kniakrls.com

Heavy Snow Likely Friday; Travel Hazardous During Evening Commute

Another winter storm is set to impact the state of Iowa, and heavy snow is becoming more likely locally. According to the National Weather Service, widespread totals between four to seven inches are likely in Marion and Warren Counties, with amounts as high as ten inches possible depending on the track of the overall system (see map above).
MARION, IA

