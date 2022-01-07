ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WTA roundup: Sofia Kenin comes from behind in Adelaide

By Reuters
 5 days ago
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2021 Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in action during her fourth round match against Greece's Maria Sakkari REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

2022-01-07 03:56:54 GMT+00:00 - No. 6 seed Sofia Kenin rallied from a set down to oust Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the second round of the Adelaide International on Thursday.

The 23-year-old American went 5-for-9 in converting break-point opportunities and saved 10 of 16 break points while absorbing Tomljanovic's 10 aces. The victory sets her up to face another Australian home-crowd favorite, world No. 1 Ash Barty, in the quarterfinals.

No. 5 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland swept Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-1, 6-2. Swiatek never faced a break point and won 27 of 32 first-service points (84.4 percent) while capitalizing on Fernandez's five double faults.

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus eliminated Australia's Priscilla Hon 6-3, 7-5, while Japan's Misaki Doi advanced with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Anastasia Gasanova of Russia.

Melbourne Summer Set 1

No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka of Japan needed just 58 minutes to defeat German Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 6-1, in the second round in Melbourne.

It was an easier time for the four-time major champ after going three sets and more than two hours against her first-round opponent, Alize Cornet of France. Osaka won 18 of 20 first-service points (90 percent) and never had to defend a break point.

The second and third seeds also advanced to the quarters. Romanian Simona Halep breezed past countrywoman Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 6-1, while Veronika Kudermetova of Russia needed three sets to defeat American Madison Brengle 6-0, 3-6, 7-5.

Other winners were Swiss No. 6 seed Viktorija Golubic, Ana Konjuh of Croatia, Qinwen Zheng of China, Anastasia Potapova of Russia and Andrea Petkovic of Germany.

Melbourne Summer Set 2

Two seeded players fell in the second round in Melbourne, as Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia took down Spanish No. 4 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (3), 6-4, and American Amanda Anisimova upset Romanian No. 5 seed Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-1, in just 67 minutes.

No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina was also at risk of bowing out early, but she used a strong third set to defeat upset-minded Madison Keys of the U.S. 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3.

Other winners included No. 6 seed Clara Tauson of Denmark, No. 7 seed Ann Li of the U.S., Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain, Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus and Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania.

--Field Level Media

Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have misled court over Covid test

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have lied about his positive Covid test to Australia authorities.Djokovic said in a sworn affidavit to the Federal Circuit Court that he was diagnosed with coronavirus on 16 December. “On 16 December 2021, I was tested and diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 (Covid),” he said. The judge eventually ruled that Djokovic should not have his visa revoked and should be allowed to stay in Australia to play tennis. However, in a statement posted on social media earlier on Wednesday, Djokovic claimed to have been aware of his positive Covid result...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal slams Novak Djokovic ‘circus’ ahead of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal insists the Novak Djokovic's visa controversy has developed into a “a circus” ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.The Spaniard, who has been Djokovic’s greatest rival throughout the pair’s legendary careers, joked that he would prefer the Serbian to not play to boost his own chances of a 21st Grand Slam.Nadal, who is vaccinated, admits he may disagree with Djokovic but maintains it is only fair that he is allowed to remain in Australia and play the first Grad Slam of the year after winning his appeal to be immediately released after a judge quashed the decision to...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘I’ll test positive’: Tennis player’s outburst to umpire as he hits out at Covid testing at Australian Open

Bernard Tomic told an umpire he would test positive for Covid “in the next two days” as he lashed out at how testing was being carried out at the Australian Open qualifiers.Tomic lost 6-1 6-4 to opponent Roman Safiullin and the first set was lost in just 23 minutes. After conceding the first set, the 29-year-old sat in his chair next to the umpire and began to criticise testing at the event.“I’m sure in the next two days I’ll test positive, I’m telling you,” Tomic said. “I’ll buy you dinner if I don’t test positive in three days. Otherwise,...
TENNIS
