After a long stretch of freezing conditions, the area jumped well into the 40s to around 50 this afternoon. In some spots, temperatures rose a good 30 degrees from lows this morning. Light winds didn’t detract much from blue skies. Some clouds will roll into the area this evening and will continue to do so overnight and tomorrow. They won’t do much, other than addto the weather mood.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO