ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Grand Canyon defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 84-70

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0df5hi0S00

Gabe McGlothan had 18 points as Grand Canyon beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 84-70 on Thursday night.

Holland Woods added 17 points for the Antelopes, while Sean Miller-Moore chipped in 15.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 13 points and six assists for Grand Canyon (12-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory.

Mike Adewunmi scored a season-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Vaqueros (5-9, 0-2) and Justin Johnson added 16 points and seven rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Boeheim Brothers Lead Syracuse to Blowout Win Over Pitt, 77-61

On Tuesday night, Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim combined for 42 points to lead Syracuse over Pitt by a score of 77-61 in the Carrier Dome. After a first half in which Pitt had three scorers with at least nine points, things looked to be trending towards a victory. However, a...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Miller
ABC News

No. 1 Baylor, last unbeaten team in Division I men's basketball, falls to Texas Tech

And then there were none. Both No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 USC, the remaining undefeated Division I men's basketball teams, suffered losses Tuesday night. Baylor's 21-game winning streak, which started last season, was snapped in a 65-62 loss to No. 19 Texas Tech in Waco, Texas. That result came shortly after USC fell at Stanford, 75-69.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon#Antelopes#Vaqueros#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Point Pleasant Register

Rio Grande women shoot down Eagles

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — You might have thought that Tuesday night’s meeting between the final two unbeaten teams in the River States Conference would’ve been easy on the eyes. It was anything but. The University of Rio Grande built an 18-point third quarter lead, but had to...
RIO GRANDE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
scorebooklive.com

Grand Canyon High School

This is Why No One Recognizes Her Outside of the Big Bang Theory. Here's Some Of The Most Enormous Athletes Of All Time. Remember Her? Take a Deep Breath Before You See What She Looks Like Now. Comedyjedi. Man Saved Her Cubs, Then She Bears Does the Most Unexpected Thing.
HIGH SCHOOL
ABC News

ABC News

506K+
Followers
126K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy