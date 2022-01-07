Missouri Attorney General to present oral arguments at Supreme Court over vaccine mandate for healthcare workers Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMIZ)

The office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will go before the United States Supreme Court to argue on Missouri’s lawsuits halting the Biden Administration's attempt to force COVID-19 vaccines on health care workers.



The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether or not to issue a stay of the injunctions issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana blocking the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule that requires all health care workers at facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they are eligible for a medical or religious exemption.

Missouri’s attorney general is joined in the lawsuit by Louisiana’s attorney general.



“Tomorrow morning, my Office will argue in front of the United States Supreme Court to again stop the Biden Administration and the federal government from imposing their unconstitutional vaccine mandate on health care workers in Missouri and across the country. In Missouri, rural hospitals, nursing homes, and health care organizations are facing staffing shortages as it is, and forcing their employees to get vaccinated or join the unemployment line could potentially lead to their collapse. This is one of the most consequential cases in history - my Office has been a leader in pushing back on outrageous federal overreach, and we’re confident we will prevail again at the nation’s highest court,” said Attorney General Schmitt said in a release.



A lawsuit was filed in Nov. 2021 by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit to halt CMS’ vaccine mandate on health care workers and a preliminary injunction was issued halting enforcement of that mandate.





