What’s Driving Nexstar’s Interest in the CW Network — and Why Now?

By Jennifer Maas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tentative “For Sale” sign is up at the CW, and Nexstar Media Group Inc. is leading the pack of potential...

The Hollywood Reporter

Will The CW Be a Streaming Wars Casualty?

National broadcast TV networks don’t go on the market very often. So when the news broke that ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia were shopping a majority stake in The CW network, and that local TV giant Nexstar was the lead bidder, eyebrows were instantly raised. The deal, assuming it goes through (one source familiar with the talks says that while they were advanced, they could fall apart), would reshape the network TV landscape at a time when the very idea of what network TV should be is in question. For ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia, the deal would give them much-needed cash that they could...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

What’s Going On With The CW’s Ownership, and Who’s Interested in Buying?

When The WB and UPN merged to create a new broadcast network in 2006, executives dubbed the new channel The CW in honor of its two owners, CBS and Warner Bros. But now, after nearly 16 years and a few corporate reorganizations, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia may sell The CW, which has become a destination for young TV viewers.
TV SHOWS
New Haven Register

Nexstar Media Group in Negotiations to Acquire Stake in the CW Network

Nexstar Media Group is in negotations with ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia to acquire a sizable stake in the CW Network, the broadcast network born in 2006 out of the union of the WB and UPN. A representative for Nexstar declined to comment. CBS and WarnerMedia could not immediately be reached for...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

AT&T's WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS said to evaluate sale of CW Network

AT&T's (NYSE:T) WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), who jointly own the CW Network, are said to be exploring a sale of a large stake or the entire broadcast network. Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST), the nation's biggest broadcaster and the largest owner of affiliates of the network, is one of the suitors for CW Network, which is known to cater its content to teens and young adults, according to a WSJ report.
BUSINESS
thestreamable.com

CW Network May Be Sold - What That Might Mean for Streaming Services

The Wall Street Journal reports WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS are considering a sale of the CW Network. There’s a chance that could impact your favorite shows. The Journal reports “the network isn’t profitable as a stand-alone broadcast entity, but the content produced for it is a valuable asset for other platforms at the parent companies.” In 2022, linear channels aren’t as valuable as they used to be. Their primary value to the audience is the ability to watch live events. Since WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS have their own streaming services, the companies may be content to keep the shows on the streaming platforms, possibly selling them into syndication or to the new owner of the CW.
TV & VIDEOS
WKRG

What’s New In 2022 For The Gulf Coast CW!

What do a superhero, a marching band and a sweet competition show all have in common? They are kicking off The Gulf Coast CW’s 2022 new slate of shows. The fun begins next Tuesday, January 11 with mega-hit Superman & Lois flying in for its sophomore season at 7pm followed by the series premiere of Naomi at 8pm. Walker reports back for duty with new episodes next Thursday, January 13 at 7pm . Two Sentence Horror Stories scares up a new season with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, January 16 at 8pm. On Monday, January 24, it’s time to get in formation with the series premiere of March, an eight-part docu-series following the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band in Texas. And the hit dessert competition series Great Chocolate Showdown makes its U.S. debut with an eight-episode run on Saturday, January 29 at 7pm.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ & ‘FBI’ Top Tuesday Primetime; ‘Superman & Lois’ & ‘Naomi’ Premieres Mark 2021-22 Season Highs For The CW

This Is Us and FBI returned as the winners of primetime as the series’ latest episodes topped demo rating and viewers, respectively, on Tuesday night. NBC’s This Is Us once again marked broadcast television’s highest-rated program per Nielsen fast affiliates, earning a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.87 million viewers. Slightly down from the previous week’s final-season premiere (1.0, 5.26M), the latest episode introduced Vanessa Bell Calloway as Edie, a new character. Read more about how she entered the This Is Us scene here. Leading into This Is Us on Tuesday was NBC’s freshman comedies American Auto (0.5, 2.43M) and Grand...
TV SERIES
Variety

Legendary Television Hires Paramount TV Studios Exec Brian Segna as SVP of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary Television has hired Paramount Television Studios executive Brian Segna as its new senior vice president of development and promoted four of its current team members, Variety has learned exclusively. In his role as senior vice president of development at the “Dune: The Sisterhood” and “Paper Girls” studio, Segna will oversee the acquisition and development of a diverse range of genre and character-driven content for the studio across multiple platforms. As Legendary’s new TV development exec, Segna will be working closely with Jennifer Breslow, executive vice president of television & digital media. Like Breslow, Segna will report directly to Carmi Zlotnik,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Producer on When to Expect Season 5, and How Its SAG Nomination Proves the Show Has Finally Conquered ‘All of the U.S.’

Most hit shows begin to see their ratings and awards recognition erode by Season 4. But for “Yellowstone,” it’s only beginning. With a SAG Awards nomination for drama ensemble — the show’s first major kudos nod — executive producer David Glasser told Variety on Wednesday that he, showrunner Taylor Sheridan and the other keepers of the growing “Yellowstone” enterprise are ready to capitalize on the moment. “It’s now an ‘all of U.S.’ show,” said Glasser, who’s the CEO of 101 Studios. “It definitely hit the middle [of the country] in the beginning and then spread out. And that’s great, because I...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Life Goes On’: Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll Lands Put Pilot Commitment At NBC

Life Goes On at NBC. The broadcast network has handed a put pilot commitment to the sequel series to the classic ABC drama from Nkechi Okoro Carroll. It comes after Okoro Carroll struck a major overall deal renewal at Warner Bros TV with plans to reboot the series, which ran on the Disney-owned network between 1989-93. It has received a script deal with a big penalty if the script does not go to pilot – a pilot has not yet been ordered. Okoro Carroll, who first moved her overall to Warner Bros in 2018, having previously been at 20th, will write and exec produce...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Life Goes On Sequel Series Moves Forward in Development at NBC

Becca Thatcher’s life will indeed go on. NBC has given a put pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series, in which Kellie Martin will reprise the role that made her a household name in the late ’80s. (Note: A put pilot commitment is just one step shy of a network officially ordering a pilot to be filmed/produced.) Per the official logline, the new Life Goes On “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.” From Warner Bros. Television, the one-hour drama is being written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Bachelor’ & ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Top Monday; Newcomers ‘The Cleaning Lady’ & ‘That’s My Jam’ Dip In Viewers

ABC and Fox led the pack Monday night in primetime as The Bachelor and 9-1-1: Lone Star returned for new episodes. Fresh off their premieres last week, The Bachelor and Lone Star were respectively the night’s highest-rated and most-watched programs. The Bachelor topped the demo, earning a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 3.07 million viewers, slightly down from from last week’s Season 26 debut (0.9, 3.75M). Lone Star brought in a 0.6 demo rating and 4.86 million viewers, but also saw a minor drop from its premiere the previous week (0.7, 5.25M). Both Fox’s and ABC’s titles outshined NBC, the CW and...
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

Superman & Lois Season 2 Explores the Man of Steel's Allegiance to America

That’s one of several key questions broached in Tuesday’s season premiere of Superman & Lois (The CW, 8/7c) as the Man of Steel begins to feel the heat from his new U.S. Army liaison. And if you thought General Lane was a thorn in Superman’s side, just wait until you meet Lt. Mitch Anderson (played by Tyler Hoechlin’s former Teen Wolf co-star Ian Bohen).
TV SERIES

