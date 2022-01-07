What’s Driving Nexstar’s Interest in the CW Network — and Why Now?

The Wall Street Journal reports WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS are considering a sale of the CW Network. There’s a chance that could impact your favorite shows. The Journal reports “the network isn’t profitable as a stand-alone broadcast entity, but the content produced for it is a valuable asset for other platforms at the parent companies.” In 2022, linear channels aren’t as valuable as they used to be. Their primary value to the audience is the ability to watch live events. Since WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS have their own streaming services, the companies may be content to keep the shows on the streaming platforms, possibly selling them into syndication or to the new owner of the CW.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO