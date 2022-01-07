ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baz Bamigboye is known for his work on Cannes:...

Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Revered Veteran Soap-Hopper Dead at 99

Joan Copeland passed away on January 4, 2022, just six months shy of her 100th birthday. Only longtime daytime fans are likely to remember Joan Copeland. But if you do, your recollections are sure to be vivid. She was the kind of actress who made an impression. The sister of...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Maria Ewing death: Opera singer’s daughter Rebecca Hall leads tributes to ‘extraordinarily gifted artist’

Opera singer Maria Ewing’s daughter Rebecca Hall and actor Dan Stevens are among those to pay tribute after her death, aged 71.The star of mesmerising performances of Carmen and Salome, Ewing was described by one critic as a “theatreviech” (“theatre beast”). She died on Sunday 9 January at her home in Detroit. “She was an extraordinarily gifted artist who by the sheer force of her talent and will catapulted herself to the most rarefied heights of the international opera world,” her family said in a statement.The youngest of four daughters, Ewing was born to a Dutch mother and an...
THEATER & DANCE
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

The singer and actress was noted for her performances in London’s West End and Broadway in New York City during a career that spanned decades. Sally Ann Howes, who starred as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91. Her son, artist...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
People

Diane Kruger Says Jessica Chastain 'Made Sure' The 355 Actresses All Got 'Paid the Same'

Diane Kruger says her The 355 costar and producer Jessica Chastain ensured parity among the female co-leads of the action film. The star told Women's Health about training for the spy movie, which sees her as a German agent who teams up with elite spies from countries around the world to take down a common enemy. The cast also features Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die's Naomie Harris Has A Great Idea On Who Should Become James Bond's Next Moneypenny

The future of 007 is still up in the air, after the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die saw an explosive ending to the Daniel Craig era. Now the board is primed to be reset, and not just when it comes to 007 himself. We still don’t know if or how the MI6 family will return in Bond 26, and there’s plenty of room for new blood in the series. Should that apply to Naomie Harris’ role in the franchise, she has a great idea on who should become James Bond’s next Moneypenny.
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Tributes pour in for ‘versatile and wonderful’ Maria Ewing

The opera world has been shocked by the death, aged 71, of the outstanding American mezzo and soprano. The late Peter Hall, her ex-husband, spoke in his memoirs of her ‘blazing integrity’. Other rushed today to praise her many qualities. Placido Domingo writes: ‘Saddened to learn the passing...
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Calls ‘Ricardos’ and Tom Cruise Marriage Comparison ‘Sexist’

In an interview with The Guardian, Nicole Kidman not only made clear that her latest on-screen marriage has no comparison to her past in-life marriage to Tom Cruise—but that she considered the inquiry offensive. In her new film, Kidman stars as Lucille Ball opposite Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. Of the biopic marriage, Kidman said, “You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared via pre-recorded video at private Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis was seemingly the only celebrity to appear digitally at Sunday's (09.01.22) Golden Globes. The 2022 event took place behind closed doors with no celebrities at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, after The Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under fire for the lack of black representation among its members.
LOS ANGELES, CA

