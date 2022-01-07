Baz Bamigboye

In an interview with The Guardian, Nicole Kidman not only made clear that her latest on-screen marriage has no comparison to her past in-life marriage to Tom Cruise—but that she considered the inquiry offensive. In her new film, Kidman stars as Lucille Ball opposite Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. Of the biopic marriage, Kidman said, “You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

