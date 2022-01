Roddy Ricch has pulled out of his scheduled musical-guest slot on the season premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live” this weekend and been replaced by the Jack Antonoff-led band Bleachers, according to an announcement from NBC. A rep for the rapper confirmed that the change is due to Covid exposure on his team. The announcement came just six days after the lineup for the show was announced. See you Saturday! pic.twitter.com/pK3BjxbZcH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 12, 2022 Ricch is the third musical guest to pull out of a performance on the show due to Covid-related reasons, all of which vary. In...

