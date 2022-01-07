‘Breeder’ Review: Murky Mad-Scientist Mayhem From Denmark

Nature can be a beautiful place to take stock of life and really breathe a little deeper. Everyone needs that sort of an opportunity now and then, even if you’re an action star and the cinematic son of Odin. That just isn’t in the cards for Chris Hemsworth, as he shared a funny video, while trying to relax, on a break during the filming of Netflix’s sequel Extraction 2. Though the continuation of the studio’s unexpected 2020 hit is well underway, it seems that peace and quiet may be a little too much to ask for.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO