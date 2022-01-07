ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Breeder’ Review: Murky Mad-Scientist Mayhem From Denmark

By Dennis Harvey
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Frankensteinian mashup of sci-fi and torture-porn horror tropes, . While there are vague pretensions toward seriousness in Sissel Dalsgaard Thomsen’s screenplay and Jens Dahl’s direction, this thriller ends up discomfitingly...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

European Gender Gap: Only 23 Percent of Film Directors Are Female, Study Finds

For the European film industry, gender parity is still a long way off. Despite pledges by festivals, funding bodies and industry associations to work to narrow the gender gap, fewer than one in four working directors in Europe are female, a new industry report has found. A survey of crews that worked on European feature films produced and released in Europe between 2016 and 2020 found that women “only represented 23 percent” of all directors. Behind the camera, women accounted for slightly more than a third (33 percent) of working producers and just under a third (27 percent) of screenwriters, the...
MOVIES
Variety

ARRAY Releasing Titles ‘Definition Please,’ ‘Donkeyhead,’ by South Asian Women Filmmakers, to Bow on Netflix

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing has acquired award-winning feature films “Definition Please” and “Donkeyhead” and will debut them on Netflix. ARRAY has acquired distribution rights to both films in the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand, with the additional territory of Canada for “Definition Please,” and will debut them on Jan. 21 on Netflix. Both films are by South Asian origin female actor-filmmakers making their feature directorial debuts and who also star in them. “Definition Please” is by Sujata Day, whose acting credits include HBO’s “Insecure” and she directed and starred in short “Cowboy and Indian,” which is now being...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Encanto’ Directors On Colombian Influences And Magical Realism: “Magic That Was Born Out Of Emotion”

Latin America is a large place, so when the idea was pitched, it was a daunting task to narrow it down. Directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, with co-director and writer Charise Castro Smith, found the perfect place for this musical fantasy: Colombia. Encanto takes place in a magical town sheltered by mountains. As she is fleeing from her home, Alma Madrigal (María Cecilia Botero) loses her husband and prays for a miracle to save her three children. The candle she was holding becomes magical and builds an “encanto” around the refugees, blasts away the invaders, and builds a sentient house...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Making of ‘A Hero’: Writer-Director Asghar Farhadi’s Latest Drama Has Been in His Mind for Decades

According to Amir Jadidi, the star of Asghar Farhadi’s drama A Hero, there’s an expression in Farsi that roughly translates as, “The wealthier, the needier.” This was one of the actor’s initial thoughts when the director first pitched the film’s title character, Rahim, a man seemingly forever dangling over the precipice of disaster, yet with a serene demeanor and expression that masks the chaos he’s straddling. “Sometimes people who don’t have anything still have this impression of satisfaction or acceptance in their gaze, because that’s their attitude to life,” says Jadidi, adding that he immediately identified Rahim as a common figure in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Mayhem#Breeder Review#Frankensteinian#Sci Fi#Uncork D Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance, Berlin Buyers and Sellers Reset Plans As Virtual Markets Return

This year finds the global film industry pretty much back where it started this time in 2021. A surge in COVID-19 infections, driven by the omicron variant, forced both the Sundance Film Festival (Jan. 20-30) and Berlin’s European Film Market (Feb. 10-17) to go all virtual for the second time in a row. Producers, financiers, international distributors, and sales companies, who have seen in-person business dealing put on hold since early 2020, will be stuck with Zoom meetings and virtual presentations for a while yet. “Personally, it’s disappointing but as we saw more and more buyers canceling or deciding not to...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Wayward by Dana Spiotta review – midlife madness in a mad America

It’s 2017 and Sam, a middle-class, perimenopausal wife and mother living in Syracuse, NY, is maddened by America. Who wouldn’t be? The US is both terrifying and electrifying in its inventiveness. In this, her fifth novel, Dana Spiotta is prepared to itemise her crazy country’s collapse. If her data collection effort ultimately becomes an exercise in passivity, there are a few good “Whoa!” moments along the way.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Gematsu

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is a first-person shooter developed by Croteam and Timelock Studio, and published by Devolver Digital. Welcome back to the world of Serious Sam in “Siberian Mayhem”—a new standalone chapter in the adventures of “Serious” Sam Stone. Make your way through the vast Russian landscapes on a quest to catch up with the traitorous General Brand, who remains one step ahead of Sam at every turn. The road is long, and there is oh so much to see.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
thexboxhub.com

Mini Madness Review

I can’t tell if the title for Mini Madness was decided on because you drive miniature cars, or because the default car you start with is quite clearly modelled on a Mini Cooper. For argument’s sake, we’ll say it’s both. Whatever the case, Mini Madness is...
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

Noah Hawley Says ‘Alien’ TV Series Is A “Reinvention” & Will Focus On Corporations Trying To Create Immortality

“Alien” is inarguably one of the best sci-fi horror films of all time. Actually, many would consider it the gold standard of that specific subgenre. But when people started developing sequels and prequels, filmmakers had different ideas about where to go. James Cameron’s “Aliens” decided to take it in a more visceral and aggressive direction. Ridley Scott’s prequels, “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant,” decided to add ideas about existence and creationism.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Baz Bamigboye

Baz Bamigboye is known for his work on Cannes: The Agony and the Ecstasy (1998), Have I Got News for You (1990) and Very Important Pennis (1996). See full bio ». Showbiz reporter for British Newspaper "Daily Mail" (UK).
WORLD
Deadline

Utopia Boards Sci-Fi Drama; Fictionz Podcast ‘Bleed’; Ira Levy New Company — North America Briefs

Utopia Boards Sci-Fi Drama EXCLUSIVE: Utopia has acquired worldwide sales rights to feature film Saul At Night, a sci-fi drama and feature debut by Cory Santilli, written by Daniel Miska. Starring Kentucker Audley, Suzanne Clément, Stephanie Ellis and Acadia Colan, the movie follows Saul Capgras (Audley) as he is forced to become acclimated to isolation in a bizarre experiment. A legally imposed curfew and mandated sleeping schedule has been forced upon citizens, except Saul, the one person who rests during the day and spends his waking hours in the eerie and lonely night. Alienated from his family, Saul begins to invent ways...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Chris Hemsworth Shares Funny Video While Trying To Relax On Break During Extraction 2

Nature can be a beautiful place to take stock of life and really breathe a little deeper. Everyone needs that sort of an opportunity now and then, even if you’re an action star and the cinematic son of Odin. That just isn’t in the cards for Chris Hemsworth, as he shared a funny video, while trying to relax, on a break during the filming of Netflix’s sequel Extraction 2. Though the continuation of the studio’s unexpected 2020 hit is well underway, it seems that peace and quiet may be a little too much to ask for.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
Reader's Digest

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign in the World

We tend to cross paths with some zodiac signs more than others. This can often be due to the compatibility of the zodiac signs or which zodiac elements blend well together. As a Taurus, you might have more Virgo or Scorpio friends. And as a Pisces, you might see more Cancers in your friend group.
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of January 10

Since late December, Mercury has been approaching its retrograde period. And this week, on Friday morning, Mercury retrograde officially begins. As the planet of thought and communication moves backwards through Aquarius, your primary task — and your biggest challenge — is to slow down. Hastily reached conclusions are unlikely to be on target; rushing your plans will only set you back in the long run. This is a time for reflection, for considering the possibility that you’ve erred. During this retrograde period, which lasts until early February, there are no shortcuts, no easy paths out of your confusion. But when you take the long route, you’ll find the clarity you seek.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy