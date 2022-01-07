ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
And Just Like That season 1 episode 7 promo: Dating as a widow

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you prepare for And Just Like That season 1 episode 7 on HBO Max need week, prepare for Carrie Bradshaw to venture into a place she hasn’t been in quite some time. If you think back to the days of Sex and the City, it would be easy to sit...

Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book IV: Force tease hypes up big January 10 reveal

If you’re ready to see something more from the world of Power Book IV: Force, then be sure to pay attention come Monday, January 10. After all, signs point to there being a big reveal of sorts on that day!. In a new post on Instagram below, the show...
ENTERTAINMENT
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: The trouble ahead for Diana

As we look a little bit towards Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6, there are questions we could ask of a number of characters. So, for the sake of this article, let’s have a discussion all about Diana? There are a few things to get into here as we look more towards the future.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Behind the scenes of big Brian Dietzen episode

While you wait for NCIS season 19 to return to TV later this month, let’s dive into a huge episode for Brian Dietzen!. In the event you did not know already, the cast member for Jimmy Palmer recently co-wrote an episode slated to air later this season. It’s one that will feature the return of Meredith Eaton as Carol Wilson, and we’re hoping that there are a few other surprises and developments along the way.
TV SERIES
Jessica Carter
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Back to school?

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 next week on Starz, there is a major question that you have to wonder. Is life going to go back to normal for Tariq St. Patrick? Or, is there really such a thing as normal at all? It’s definitely something to think about at this given moment in time.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

FBI: Season 4, Episode 11: Grief Plot Synopsis, Director, & Air Date [CBS]

CBS‘ FBI: Season 4, Episode 11: Grief plot synopsis, director, and air date have been released. FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. Press Release. AS THE TEAM SEARCHES FOR AN ABDUCTED COLLEGE CO-ED, JUBAL TRIES TO OBTAIN...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2, Will Recur As Cassie’s [SPOILER] On HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: After Season 1 of The Flight Attendant delved into Cassie Bowden’s tragic relationship with her late father, the upcoming second season of the hit HBO Max series will explore Cassie’s relationship — or lack thereof — with her mother. In a major cast addition to the Emmy-nominated show, Sharon Stone has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Kaley Cuoco in Season 2. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s (Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or good will to spare. Cassie’s mom only very briefly...
TV SERIES
#Widower
Elite Daily

There Was A Subtle SATC Easter Egg In And Just Like That's Diwali Episode

And just like that, the latest episode of HBO Max’s And Just Like That hid a total blast from the past in plain sight. During Episode 6, “Diwali,” Carrie attends her new realtor buddy Seema’s family celebration where she meets Seema’s parents. Pretty normal. But take a closer look. Seema’s father is played by none other than Ajay Mehta, who guest-starred on an episode of SATC as well. Ajay Mehta’s appearance in And Just Like That was a total SATC easter egg that had fans remembering one special Samantha Jones moment.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Taylor Sheridan on ‘heartbreak’ to come

In just a matter of a couple of days, you can see 1883 season 1 episode 4 airing on Paramount+ — there’s going to be a lot of excitement, but also a lot of drama. In the video below, you can see show writer Taylor Sheridan do his best to break down how moving forward, there’s going to be a lot of “heartbreak.” Given that so much of this show is about a perilous journey up in uncharted territory, none of this should come as a surprise. Characters are going to die, relationships will be tested, and while the end result may be worthwhile for some, it’s probably not going to be that way for everyone.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 11 spoilers: A new return date!

We’ve got for you today some of the first details on The Resident season 5 episode 11, plus a chance in return date along with that!. Previously, it was announced that the Matt Czuchry series was going to be coming back with new episodes on Tuesday, February 1. That return has since been bumped up a week. The plan is now for “Her Heart” to air starting on Tuesday, January 25 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is going to be a pretty emotional episode for Conrad, mostly because he will revisit the death of Nic in a surprising way.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Black-ish Season 8 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Black-ish’ season 8 is just around the corner, and we’re excited to see Dre and Bow entertain us with new stories. Family man Dre will continue to preserve his cultural identity while teaching his kids not to conform to modern standards of living. The premiere of season 8 will introduce a surprising twist as a famous Black personality lands in what is initially considered to be a boring fundraising event. If you want to know more about it, we have you covered!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC with season 9 episode 7?

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 9 episode 7 finally on the air?. We know that the series has made you wait a while for this over the past several weeks, which is a shame since there have only been six episodes so far this season. Yet, this is where we can start to present a little bit of good news: There is a new installment right around the corner!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 promo: Danny meets ‘Jimmy Buffett’

In just a matter of days Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 will be airing on CBS, and this one looks like a lot of fun. Want some more evidence of that? Then just take a look at the promo below! “On the Arm” is going to be an installment with some drama for sure, but we can’t help if most of our attention is geared towards its primary point of comedy: A fake Jimmy Buffett fooling Danny Reagan.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Boys season 3: Key dates to know in advance of premiere

In case you did not know as of yet, The Boys season 3 is coming to Amazon Prime in June! We know that’s still a ways away but based on what we’ve seen from the streaming service, they’ll do some stuff to tide us over along the way.
TV SERIES
wmagazine.com

And Just Like That... Fashion Recap Episode 5: Carrie Ditches Heels?!

Somehow, Carrie’s And Just Like That... wardrobe just keeps getting kookier—though you can’t exactly blame her for the eccentricities shown in episode 5, which finds her loaded up on painkillers. She needs to get hip surgery, which makes for two equally huge life changes: She’s forced to both confront her age and ditch wearing heels. The latter feels just about as Earth-shattering as—spoiler alert—Miranda hooking up with Carrie’s boss in Carrie’s kitchen. In other major developments, Miranda admits that she has a drinking problem, and Charlotte does her best to accept that the 12-year-old she knows as her daughter Rose now goes by Rock and uses they/them pronouns. But fashion-wise, this episode is all about Carrie. Here, a recap of her latest notable looks.
TV & VIDEOS

