Matawan, NJ

Sinai Christian over Matawan - Boys basketball recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Racine Fowler scored a team-high 18 points and was also a force at the defensive end of the court to lead Sinai Christian to a 61-58...

NJ.com

Woodbury over West Deptford- Girls basketball recap

Alexis Davis scored 27 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in Woodbury’s 72-39 win over West Deptford in Woodbury. Diamyndh Oakley had 13 points and seven rebounds for Woodbury (7-1). Abby Bash had 11 points and six rebounds and Jakya Jenkins had 11 points and three rebounds in the win.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Carter late charity stripe heroics guides Vineland over Oakcrest

Keeman Carter delivered a go-ahead free throw with 3.7 seconds remaining to lift Vineland to a 61-60 win against Oakcrest in Vineland. Carter finished the night with a career-high 22 points to go with eight rebounds, five steals and one assist. James Hitchens Jr. chipped in for Vineland (7-1) with 13 points, eight boards, four blocks, two dimes and a steal while Nazir Rowell added a well-rounded 14 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals of his own.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Wardlaw-Hartridge over South Amboy - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Severino starred for Wardlaw-Hartridge with 26 points and 16 rebounds in its 65-47 win over South Amboy in Edison. Xavier Hinds added 12 points and five assists for Wardlaw-Hartridge, which outscored South Amboy 19-10 in the fourth quarter. Harrison Kilpatrick chipped in with 13 points in the victory. Brandon...
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Cinnaminson - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Holmes-Cotter led Freehold Township with 21 points in its 74-42 victory against Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Sean Keegan managed 12 points as the second-leading scorer for Freehold Township (5-3). Noah Harvey delivered 10 points for Cinnaminson (2-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
Aberdeen Township, NJ
Matawan, NJ
Matawan, NJ
Matawan, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Tucker nets 32 as Riverside outlasts Florence

Senior Khalil Tucker finished with 32 points in a tight game as Riverside pulled away for a 60-51 win over Florence in Riverside. Junior Kahree Morris-Jones added 19 points for Riverside (4-1), which outscored Florence 19-14 in the fourth quarter after leading 41-37 following the third quarter. Senior Rasheem Harris...
RIVERSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick Tech tops Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap

Senior Ryan Sutton had 15 points while senior Juan Hernandez tallied a double-double to help lead East Brunswick Tech to a 57-37 win over Somerset Tech in East Brunswick. Hernandez finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds and senior Brett Allo recorded 11 points and seven rebounds for East Brunswick Tech (1-3). Sophomore Estevan Atanacio added eight points and six rebounds and junior Scott Pede dished out five assists.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 North Hunterdon over Montgomery - Wrestling recap

North Hunterdon, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, tallied six wins by pin as it recorded its fourth victory of the season with a 53-16 win over Montgomery in Annandale. Joseph Celentano (106), Daniel DeLusant (138), Brian Wilson (150), Aaron Yarnell (157), Tucker Lewis (165) and Alex Uryniak (190) took home pins for North Hunterdon (4-1).
MONTGOMERY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Madden’s season-high 22 leads Park Ridge past Hawthorne Christian

Ella Madden scored a season-high 22 points to go along with 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocks as Park Ridge defeated Hawthorne Christian on the road, 51-16. Allie Shenloogian recorded four points, four assists and three steals while Kerry Perez chipped in six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals for Park Ridge (5-2), which has won five of its last six games, bouncing back from a loss at the hands of No. 2 Saddle River Day in its last game on Monday.
PARK RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Hartman’s 22 leads Princeton Day over Lawrence (PHOTOS)

If winning back-to-back games was one of the incremental goals the Princeton Day girls basketball program set for itself, the Panthers achieved that for the first time this season on Wednesday afternoon in a 48-27 win at home over Lawrence. PDS took control early, getting an 18-2 lead by the...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Edison over South Brunswick - Boys ice hockey recap

Joseph Fenton turned in two goals and two assists and Thomas Calantoni posted two goals and one assist for Edison in its 7-5 win against South Brunswick at ProSkate Ice Arena in Monmouth Junction. Itai Geller and Lucas Longo delivered one goal and one assist apiece while Pat Decker supplied...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge over North Arlington- Girls basketball recap

Victoria Drotos netted 18 points to help Wood-Ridge secure a 36-32 win over North Arlington in North Arlington. Drotos hit three 3-pointers for Wood-Ridge (3-4), which outscored North Arlington 13-5 in the third quarter to take control of the game. Angelina Torres had nine points and 12 rebounds for North...
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pennsville over Pitman - Wrestling recap (PHOTOS)

Pennsville saw six victories by pins as it got past Pitman 45-32 in Pennsville. Kloi Tighe (106), Michael LaPalomento (120), Kameron Drummond (126), Jacob Ecret (175), Jacob Baker (215) and Gavin Watson (285) all won their bouts by pin for Pennsville (4-4). Austin Aldana (138) won by decision for Pennsville.
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Sterling pulls away for win over Paulsboro

Sterling pulled away for a 50-40 win after holding Paulsboro to only five points in the fourth quarter in Somerdale. Senior Mike Ermel led all scorers with 19 points while junior Caleb Mundell added 13 points for Sterling (7-1), which won its fourth straight. Senior Jimmy Zingaro chipped in with seven points.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

