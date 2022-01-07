ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Hammonton over Lower Cape May - Boys basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jaron Hill netted 18 points to help Hammonton edge out a 41-40 win over Lower Cape May in Hammonton. Hammonton (5-2) earned the win by going...

www.nj.com

