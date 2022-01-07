ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark East Side over Columbia - Boys basketball recap

By Matt Cosentino
 5 days ago
Sutan Fitzpatrick poured in a game-high 27 points and Newark East Side used a huge fourth quarter to rally for a 75-68 win over Columbia in Maplewood. Newark East...

