Centre County Administrator Margaret Gray will retire in May after more than five years in the county government’s top administrative role. “It has been a privilege to serve Centre County and I am indebted to the Board of Commissioners for their support and confidence during my tenure,” Gray said in a statement on Thursday. “Certainly, the last several years have been ones of unprecedented challenges and yet much has been accomplished working together on behalf of Centre County and its citizens. Centre County is fortunate to have elected officials, department heads, and employees who are dedicated to the provision of high-quality services for our community.”

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO