Deonte Johnson on the Covid List

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Heading into Sunday’s game in Miami, the playoffs had already been clinched for the Patriots. All that was left to gain or lose was some seeding, with an outside shot at winning the division still at play. From that perspective, perhaps a case could be made that the loss to the Dolphins wasn’t all that bad. But a loss like this one cannot and should not be brushed aside. It can’t be sugarcoated. This one was bad. For one, it capped off an absolutely miserable finish to the season. With their late bye in Week 14, the...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO