Maryland police arrest juvenile suspect in shooting of three family members that killed woman and child

P olice arrested a juvenile in Maryland identified as a suspect in the shooting of three family members Thursday evening.

Detectives arrived on the scene of a double fatal shooting in which two victims, an adult female and a child, were found dead inside a home, the Prince George's County Police Department wrote on social media . A third victim, an adult male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

A juvenile suspect, who, like the victims, was not identified, is in custody, the department said in a tweet.

A PGPD spokesperson confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the suspect and the three victims are all related but could not say if there were other family members in the house at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting .

Police Chief Malik Aziz said police have responded to a call to the house where the shooting took place in the past, according to FOX 10 .

