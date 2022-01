Microsoft's Power BI is one of the most effective ways to gain access to information that provides all of the information you need to know, just by looking at a graph. The human brain processes images at 60,000 times more quickly than text. By using Microsoft Power BI, you can increase the efficiency of your company through its interactive insights and visual clues. Learning these seven techniques for creating effective Microsoft BI Dashboards & Reports can help you keep pace with the evolving technology and effectively use it.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO