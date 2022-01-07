ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

USC men’s basketball game vs. Stanford postponed because of COVID issues

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXCdj_0df5aLeO00

Days after USC’s men’s basketball program returned from its pause because of COVID-19, another of the seventh-ranked Trojans’ upcoming conference games has been postponed.

Saturday’s matchup with Stanford in Palo Alto has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within Stanford’s program, the two schools announced Wednesday. USC and Stanford will work with the Pac-12 to reschedule the conference matchup.

For the Trojans, it’s the third Pac-12 game to be postponed this season. USC has played just two conference games and was set to start its full conference slate last weekend before confirmed positive cases within the program forced a prolonged pause that saw its games against Arizona and Arizona State called off.

USC is still slated to face California on Thursday in Berkeley, its first game in nearly three weeks. As of Tuesday, USC coach Andy Enfield said that he still was expecting to face Stanford on the second leg of the team’s Bay Area trip.

Read the full story at LATimes.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Georgia tops Alabama 33-18 to win college football national championship

Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title Monday night for its first national title in 41 years. Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give No. 3 Georgia a […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTLA

I.E. schools grapple with students, staff out due to COVID

As students in the Inland Empire return to school after the holiday break, they’re finding many teachers are out sick because of COVID. Substitute teachers and school staff are filling in. KTLA’s Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 11, 2022.
EDUCATION
KTLA

Newsom’s budget offers funding increases for UC, Cal State but with big caveat

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal released Monday makes a significant pledge to the University of California and California State University: five years of annual funding increases that would deliver long-sought financial stability. But there’s also a big caveat. The public university systems have to close achievement gaps among underserved students, a stubbornly elusive goal for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkeley, CA
Stanford, CA
Sports
Stanford, CA
Health
Palo Alto, CA
Health
Palo Alto, CA
College Sports
Local
California Basketball
City
Stanford, CA
Stanford, CA
Basketball
Palo Alto, CA
Sports
State
California State
Palo Alto, CA
Basketball
Palo Alto, CA
Coronavirus
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Palo Alto, CA
Local
California Sports
KTLA

L.A. Unified students return to class amid record-breaking coronavirus surge

Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles Unified students returned to campus from winter break Tuesday morning amid a record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases, standing in long lines to enter campus as administrators scrambled at check-in stations when the district’s health-screening system failed. The conditions, including staffing shortages, student absences, and apprehensive parents and students, tested […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Bomb threat closes Charles R. Drew medical school in Willowbrook

Charles R. Drew University closed its campus Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat, officials said. The medical campus of the historically Black college and university in Willowbrook received a bomb threat early Sunday that led to the campus’ closure. The Times obtained a copy of the threat sent from an individual who identified as a […]
WILLOWBROOK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Enfield
KTLA

Tennessee man arrested in fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph

A Tennessee man wanted in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in his hometown of Memphis was captured Tuesday in Indiana, while another man was indicted on murder charges, authorities said. A grand jury indicted Cornelius Smith, 32, on first-degree murder and other charges in the shooting that killed Young Dolph, the Shelby County, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KTLA

California stimulus checks: Last Golden State payments set to go out

Tuesday marks the last day that the final batch of Golden State Stimulus II checks are expected to be mailed out, according to a schedule from the California’s Franchise Tax Board. The payments will be going to eligible recipients who live in areas with ZIP codes ending in 928-999, FTB’s website shows. The checks can […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

LAUSD reports more than 78,000 COVID cases ahead of return to school

Los Angeles Unified School District testing revealed more than 78,000 coronavirus cases among students and staff ahead of the start of the spring semester, authorities announced Tuesday. The new semester began with 30% of LAUSD students absent on the first day. The district mandated coronavirus testing for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Covid#Weather#Pac 12#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Personal trainer Jillian Michaels gives details about her workout app

Jillian Michaels talked about her recent move to Miami. She also talked about her fitness app, which she describes as a one-stop shop for all wellness needs. You can find and download “The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels” on Google Play or the App Store. For more information, visit her website at JillianMichaels.com. This segment […]
MIAMI, FL
KTLA

New mega COVID testing site opens in Santa Fe Springs

A new temporary mega COVID-19 testing site opened at Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs Metrolink Station this week due to the recent omicron-fueled virus surge and the increased demand for testing. The site, located at 12800 Imperial Hwy in Santa Fe Springs, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will operate […]
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Omicron variant is causing less severe illness in SoCal patients, study suggests

New data from Southern California are providing further evidence that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing less severe illness than its Delta cousin, the culprit behind last summer’s wave. A preliminary study based on medical records from nearly 70,000 Kaiser Permanente Southern California patients “noted substantially reduced risk of severe clinical outcomes in […]
WEATHER
KTLA

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits L.A., Long Beach ports

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touted the Biden administration’s work in loosening up supply chains bottlenecks while touring the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports on Tuesday. But he also said that more works need to be done to keep goods flowing during the pandemic. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
KTLA

Newsom announces plan to deal with extreme heat that includes temperature limits for residential units

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration this week announced a plan for addressing extreme heat that includes recommendations on how to monitor deaths caused by heat waves and the possible establishment of temperature limits for residential units. The release of the plan follows the publication of a Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed that California has done a poor job tracking […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California assault weapon owners face deadline to register their firearms

California gun owners starting Thursday are getting a second chance to register and keep a type of firearm that is now illegal to buy under the state’s expanded definition of assault weapons. The registration period is for those who legally bought so-called bullet-button assault weapons. The bullet buttons allow users to rapidly exchange ammunition magazines by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy