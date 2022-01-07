As positive COVID cases rise, NC doctors say wearing a medical-grade surgical mask is worth the cost

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – You hear medical professionals say it all the time, put on a mask.

“It’s two years into this pandemic, you would think that people are more aware and more understanding of the types of masks we have to wear,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, chief medical officer at StarMed Healthcare. “We’re seeing a significant number of people who unfortunately don’t even wear a mask, but are wearing masks inappropriately, and then wearing masks that don’t work.”

Positive COVID cases are on the rise and taking preventative measures is important.

“If you’re going to be in an environment where you are going to be exposed to others, and honestly we are exposed the second we leave our houses,” added Piramzadian. “If you’re going to go grocery shopping or be outdoors, a medical-grade mask is better than a cloth mask.”

That’s not saying cloth masks are ineffective, but doctors say it provides less protection than a medical-grade surgical mask, or N-95.

“The reality is, it is going to be a little costly, but it is worth it for your own safety. The better mask you have, obviously the better protected you are.”

Spending the money is a personal choice, but if you’re looking for a surgical mask or even the N-95, make sure it is from a reputable dealer.

All N-95’s will have a stamp from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.

Also, get vaccinated, we are not through the current surge yet, and doctors say any exposure to a person who has tested positive for COVID means a chance you could contract the virus, no matter how long you are around that person.

“We’re learning that with Omicron it is so contagious that there really is no time frame that is safe.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.