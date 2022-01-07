Support Trump, Inc. Today!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WNYC
 5 days ago

newsandguts.com

Watch: Maddow Examines Fake Elector Documents Submitted by Trump Supporters

Five fake electoral vote certificates purporting to show that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential contest in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin were submitted to Congress as part of the effort to undermine Joe Biden’s election. Groups in two other states – New Mexico and Pennsylvania – submitted alternative electoral vote certificates in case legal challenges invalidated Biden’s wins there.
PBS NewsHour

Trump supporter Rep. Nehls on defending the Capitol against pro-Trump mob

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Beth Summers is the senior politics producer for the PBS NewsHour where she oversees coverage of Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court. She joined the NewsHour in 2001 as an editorial assistant in the newsroom, and has worked as a reporter for the national desk and as well as the politics desk before becoming the NewsHour’s political director.
Donald Trump
The Hollywood Reporter

TV News Rivals’ Hiring Spree Heats Up As Priorities Shift

The great cable news recalibration of 2022 is beginning.  With a number of high-profile on-air slots available, and CNN, MSNBC and Fox News all investing in streaming, the channels are beginning to rejigger their lineups as they plan for the future.  On Jan. 10, each channel made splashy hires, with MSNBC and CNN poaching high-profile outsiders to work on both their linear channels and streaming, while Fox News promoted a popular regular to headline one of its critical hours.  MSNBC revealed that Symone Sanders, who up until last month was the chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, would host a weekend show and streaming program. A source familiar with the matter told The...
arcamax.com

Support for Trump in Michigan dips, creating crunch for GOP, poll finds

LANSING, Mich. — Only 31% of likely Michigan voters now say they have favorable views of former President Donald Trump, nearly a year after he left office, but Republicans continue to heavily support him, according to a Detroit News-WDIV poll. The numbers reveal the crossroads facing GOP candidates in...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

GOP leader McCarthy says he won't cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
Reuters

U.S. pushing for more U.N. sanctions on North Korea over missiles

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The United States is pushing the United Nations Security Council to impose more sanctions on North Korea following a series of North Korean missile launches, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday. "The U.S. is proposing U.N. sanctions following North...
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama pens letter pledging to 'recruit and train' at least 100,000 volunteers to ramp up voter registration ahead of 2022 midterms and calls on Democrats to ‘vote like the future of our democracy depends on it’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is wading into the contentious waters of the 2022 midterm election cycle, urging her fellow Democrats to 'vote like the future of our democracy depends on it' in an open letter published Sunday. The popular presidential spouse took out a full-page ad in the New...
WNYC

Rep. Mondaire Jones on Voting Rights & More; Bronx Fire Relief Efforts; Rev. Al Sharpton on 'Righteous Troublemakers'; Best Photo From Your Phone in 2021

Every year, The Brian Lehrer Show asks you to submit the best photo you took that is sitting on your phone – and every year, you deliver with some truly impressive snaps!. This year, you submitted over 700 photos. Our partners at Photoville, along with a special guest judge, New York Times photographer, Michelle Agins, picked out their 60 favorites (check out that gallery, here).
Channel 3000

Fox, MSNBC and CNN show differing directions with new hosts and shows

On Monday morning CNN, MSNBC and Fox all made programming announcements that doubled as statements about each network’s positioning in the news and talk marketplace. Fox went even further into right-wing talk, promoting the jocular and vehemently anti-Biden commentator Jesse Watters to helm its 7 p.m. hour. MSNBC went the opposite direction politically, as would be expected, but it did follow a similar direction conceptually, hiring former Biden insider Symone D. Sanders to host talk shows on cable and streaming.
