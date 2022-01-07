ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Rep Burns Speaks Out on Refugees

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother local officials speaking out regarding a proposal to bring Afghan refugees to Cambria County. State Representative Frank Burns is calling...

Mary Reed
5d ago

they need to focus on the American people to get jobs not worrying about the refugees if they come over we might get bombed my opinion they need them to go back to there country

Sherri Angel
5d ago

Oh they will voice their concerns. They should this will greatly affect the resources that you have available. Covid didn't do any favors for Johnstown and to have the poorest city think this is the answer shows the level of intelligence shown by city leaders. Use this to get out of ACT 47 you think this is the answer it's called grow the economy by attracting companies to bring jobs!

Rick Snyder
5d ago

dont need refugees johnstown needs jobs .we can breed our own population

