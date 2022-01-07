ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

James Corden Tests COVID-19 Positive, Cancels Upcoming 'Late Late Show' Episodes

By Jennifer Manongdo
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Corden revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and announced that his show will take a break for the next few days as he recuperates from the illness. Corden shared the news on his Instagram handle Thursday and wrote: “I just tested positive for covid 19. I’m fully vaccinated,...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Photo Of John Mulaney Putting Newborn Baby Malcolm In A Pot: ‘Adora-Bao’

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney shared an adorable photo of their sweet baby boy Malcom in a funny new Instagram. Comedian John Mulaney, 39, and actress Olivia Munn, 41, shared a sweeet photo of their new baby boy recently, showing what great parents they are to the adorable Malcom. In the pic, John his hilariously putting the tiny baby in some pots and pans as he looks up at his proud dad. Malcom looked more than cute in a baseball-style striped outfit while his doting dad looked cozy for the holiday in a navy blue sweater, buffalo plaid check paj.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Olivia Munn Shares Sweet New Pic of 'Daddy' John Mulaney and Their Son Malcolm

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are settling nicely into parenthood. Ahead of the new year, the new mom shared a sweet photo of "daddy" and their adorable newborn son, Malcolm. Munn, 41, was showing off her mom making Vietnamese buns, Bánh bao, when she decided to show her "new recipe." In the pic, Mulaney, 39, holds their baby boy in a pot as Munn snapped the silly pic.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
James Corden
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Seth Meyers
TVLine

SNL: Tina Fey Returns to Co-Anchor Weekend Update, Filling In for Absent Colin Jost in Final Episode of 2021

Saturday Night Live attempted to turn lemons into lemonade during its final broadcast of 2021, welcoming back Tina Fey to the Weekend Update desk segment in place of an absent Colin Jost. Fey had already appeared at the top of this Saturday night’s show, to join Tom Hanks in welcoming host Paul Rudd to the 5-Timers Club. With almost all of the cast sent home and limited crew on hand, Weekend Update was delivered on the main stage, with Fey and Michael Che deciding to go ahead and “read these dumb jokes” to an audience of just Hanks, Rudd and Kenan...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Covid#The Late Late Show#Nbc
TVLine

The Late Late Show to Take Brief Hiatus After James Corden Contracts COVID

Another late-night talk show — this time CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden — will go on a short hiatus, following Corden’s positive COVID-19 test result. “I just tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” the host shared in an Instagram post on Thursday. “The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone.” A rep for The Late Late Show confirms to TVLine that repeats will air tonight through Monday, Jan. 17, with plans to resume new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 18....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

Coronavirus hits late-night shows as James Corden, Seth Meyers test positive and Jimmy Fallon urges vaccinations

It feels a bit like deja vu at the late-night shows. The same week Seth Meyers announced he tested positive for the coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon designated a segment of "The Tonight Show" to discussing his own experience with covid-19. Fallon tested positive during his holiday break last month when he swung by the NBC headquarters in New York to film a bit for "Saturday Night Live." He said on Monday's show that he was briefly quarantined in an office before being sent home to isolate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Floor8

Lily Collins whale of a time on The Late Late Show With James Corden

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday night and shared her whale of a good story with the British host. During her interview with James Corden, the 32-year-old actress, who recently got married, revealed that she bravely went swimming in the ocean with whales.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For Covid, Works From Home; Hoda Kotb Back In Studio

“We’re trading places,” Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, working from home this morning after testing positive for Covid, told her fellow co-anchor Hoda Kotb this morning. “I’m working from home, you’re back in the studio.” Kotb, who missed work last Thursday and Friday after testing positive, was back at NBC’s Studio 1A this morning after receiving two consecutive negative Covid tests. Both co-anchors had been vaccinated and boosted and say they suffered only minor symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” Guthrie said this morning. Later on this morning’s show, Guthrie said she feels “really good,” and expects to be working from home for a couple days before returning to the studio. With the recent surge in Omicron variant cases, a number of television personalities have either worked remotely or missed episodes over the last week, including The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro and NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers. All were vaccinated and boosted, and are reportedly experiencing mild cases of Covid while remaining isolated at home. NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has said he tested positive at the beginning of his show’s holiday break and is back at work. Watch Guthrie’s announcement above.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

ABC Chief Bullish on Keeping ‘King of Late Night’ Jimmy Kimmel for ‘As Many Seasons As He Wants’

As far as Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich is concerned, Jimmy Kimmel can keep his late-night slot until the end of time. Or at least for “as many seasons as he wants to be on the air.” “Jimmy is the king of late night,” Erwich told reporters Thursday during his executive session panel at ABC’s first of two days of presentations at the virtual Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. In May 2019, Kimmel signed a deal to keep “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” going at ABC for three more years, bringing it to at least its current 20th season. But...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Latest Infection at NBC

Savannah Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC’s venerable “Today” franchise revealed Monday morning she had tested positive for coronavirus, marking the latest infection of top talent who use NBCUniversal’s New York headquarters as a base for production. Guthrie said during Monday’s “Today” broadcast that she was dealing with “little sniffles, not much more than that” while talking to her co-host Hoda Kotb. Kotb was out from the studio last week after she tested positive for coronavirus. She said Monday that she had subsequently tested negative and was back at Studio 1A, the show’s longtime studio. The “Today” hosts aren’t the only NBC personnel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Roddy Ricch Out as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Due to COVID Exposure

Roddy Ricch has dropped out of Saturday Night Live this week after a possible COVID exposure. The rapper wrote on Instagram Wednesday that someone on his team was exposed to the coronavirus: “To keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” he wrote. Bleachers, a band fronted by Jack Antonoff, will take Ricch’s place on the Jan. 15 episode. West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose is set to host the show on Saturday. Ricch also wrote that he’s working with SNL‘s producers to lock in a new date for him to perform on the show. He was set to make his debut as the NBC late night show’s musical guest on Saturday. The change in musical guest is the latest COVID-related issue for Saturday Night Live. The show scrapped much of its last episode in December after several people who work on the series tested positive. The resulting episode — hosted by Paul Rudd — featured no studio audience, a limited crew and a mix of pre-filmed segments from earlier that week and classic holiday sketches. Bleachers will make their Studio 8H debut on Saturday, though Antonoff has previously been on SNL as part of one of his other bands, Fun.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Seth Meyers Returns To ‘Late Night’ After Covid Break, Will Host Remotely – Watch

Last week was the week the late-night hosts contracted Covid with Late Night’s Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show’s James Corden both being hit by the virus. Meyers will return to host his NBC show this evening, although the former SNL star will record remotely after receiving his positive test last week. Tonight’s show will feature Senator Bernie Sanders and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn as well as a new A Closer Look segment. Meyers is no stranger to recording his show remotely, having spent much of the pandemic filming from his attic as well as his in-law’s house. Elsewhere, in late-night, Jimmy Kimmel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Roddy Ricch Pulls Out of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Due to Covid Exposure

Roddy Ricch has pulled out of his scheduled musical-guest slot on the season premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live” this weekend and been replaced by the Jack Antonoff-led band Bleachers, according to an announcement from NBC. A rep for the rapper confirmed that the change is due to Covid exposure on his team. The announcement came just six days after the lineup for the show was announced. See you Saturday! pic.twitter.com/pK3BjxbZcH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 12, 2022 Ricch is the third musical guest to pull out of a performance on the show due to Covid-related reasons, all of which vary. In...
TV & VIDEOS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
31K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy