NBA

Detroit Pistons hibernate early in 118-88 loss to Memphis Grizzlies

By OMARI SANKOFA II
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After putting together their best effort of the season in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, the Detroit Pistons have played two of their worst games on the season, starting with Wednesday's 140-111 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Thursday didn't go much better....

