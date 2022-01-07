China plans to relax "three red lines" to encourage state-led property M&A - REDD

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A vast majority of Japanese firms want fiscal support to keep flowing at least through this year, a Reuters poll showed, while two-thirds want help to ease the pain from rising commodity prices and a weaker yen. Below are the questions and answers in the Dec. 22-Jan. 7 poll, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentages. Percentage totals for a given question may not come to exactly 100% due to rounding. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. A total of 254 companies responded to the survey. 1. Until when do you think Japan should continue expansionary fiscal policy? (Pick one) Should end Should continue Should continue Should continue through Others Polled Replied right now through 2022 through 2023 2024 and beyond All 17% 61% 12% 6% 4% 502 233 Manufacturers 21% 62% 10% 3% 5% 251 125 Non-manufacturers 12% 59% 16% 9% 4% 251 108 2. Do you think it's possible for Japan to achieve a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2025/26? Possible Impossible Polled Replied All 15% 85% 502 237 Manufacturers 14% 86% 251 129 Non-manufacturers 17% 83% 251 108 3. When do you expect inflation to reach the Bank of Japan's 2% target? (Pick one) In 2022 In 2023 In 2024 In 2025 or later Impossible Polled Replied All 7% 19% 16% 32% 26% 502 231 Manufacturers 9% 19% 15% 28% 28% 251 124 Non-manufacturers 6% 19% 17% 36% 23% 251 107 4. What level of inflation do you think would be desirable for Japan to target? (Pick one) 0% 0.5% 1% 1.5% 2% 2.5% or more No need to Polled Replied set target All 0% 4% 27% 13% 32% 5% 19% 502 231 Manufacturers 0% 5% 28% 14% 33% 4% 17% 251 123 Non-manufacturers 0% 3% 27% 13% 31% 6% 21% 251 108 5. Until when do you think the BOJ should continue its ultra-low interest rate policy by buying JGBs? (Pick one) 2022 2023 2024 2025 or beyond Polled Replied All 35% 30% 16% 19% 502 231 Manufacturers 35% 33% 14% 19% 251 124 Non-manufacturers 36% 26% 18% 21% 251 107 6. How long do you expect inflation to keep on rising? (Pick one) Q1 2022 Q2 2022 H2 2022 2023 or later Polled Replied All 8% 23% 34% 34% 502 230 Manufacturers 7% 20% 39% 35% 251 122 Non-manufacturers 10% 28% 29% 33% 251 108 7. Are you able to pass on the cost of rising global raw materials to customers? (Pick one) Yes, already Not yet but plan to No, unable to Polled Replied done do so sooner or later transfer costs All 21% 43% 36% 502 244 Manufacturers 21% 50% 29% 251 133 Non-manufacturers 21% 33% 46% 251 111 8. Do you think the government needs to take steps to help Japanese firms cope with rising prices of goods? Yes No such need Polled Replied All 68% 33% 502 240 Manufacturers 67% 33% 251 129 Non-manufacturers 68% 32% 251 111 9. If you answer yes to the above question, what measures should be called for? (Pick as many as needed) Prevent yen To ease pain of Reduce coronavirus Scale back BOJ's Others Polled Replied weakening rising oil prices special measures monetary easing All 39% 68% 17% 24% 4% 502 162 Manufacturers 35% 72% 12% 26% 6% 251 86 Non-manufacturers 43% 63% 24% 22% 1% 251 76 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO