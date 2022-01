Drake men’s basketball’s first home game in the new year didn’t start out the way the Bulldogs hoped. Darnell Brodie won the opening tipoff, and D.J. Wilkins opened the scoring with a 3-pointer. The excitement was short-lived. Illinois State’s Abdou Ndiaye answered with a 3-pointer of his own. Brodie and Wilkins turned over the ball on Drake’s next two possessions. ...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO