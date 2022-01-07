ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Digging Out In Summit County Is A Community Event

By Jamie Leary
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

FRISCO, Colo (CBS4) – Drivers in the high country finally caught a break in the weather Thursday afternoon, but for those who had to stay the night Wednesday, many ended up digging their cars out to get anywhere Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wE2e0_0df5Yvyw00

(credit: CBS)

“Today’s storm? We have a waiting list and we’re trying to get to customers as quickly as we can,” said one of the managers at Ski Country Auto Repair and Towing.

The tow company had several of their own tow truck stuck but say they weren’t phased by the snow totals which they estimated around two to three feet by Thursday morning.

“I mean in the ’80s, it was an average snow but in comparison to the last couple years it’s heavy but it’s welcome. Yeah, very welcome.”

Plow driver Christopher McNoldy spent most of the day Thursday trying to help the dozens of cars buried in the parking lot of the Grand Hotel. He described the morning as completely chaotic.

“I thought we were only gonna get about a foot but this looks more like three,” he said.

As busy as he was, McNoldy helped everyone who approached him. One after the next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dfZS_0df5Yvyw00

(credit: CBS)

“This is what we do up here in Summit,” he said.

Along I-70, semi drivers who spent the night had to be towed out of snowdrifts. Other drivers spent the night in their cars due to hotels filling up.

“We were driving and following the snowplow and then the just the road drifted us off,” said Billy Stevens.

Stevens got stuck multiple times, including just outside a hotel that had no room for him, so he spent the night in his car with his partner.

“You can’t get outta here either?” asked CBS4’s Jamie Leary, “I hope so… I’m from southern California…” said an exasperated Stevens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gjn0L_0df5Yvyw00

(credit: CBS)

By Thursday afternoon, the wind was still fierce across Summit County, but the sun finally began peeking out, and the snow finally let up, allowing traffic to cautiously travel in both in both directions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

More Resort Ski Runs Open After Late Snowpack, Avalanche Mitigation Delays

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)- Breckenridge ski resort is now boasting 75% of their roughly 3,000 acres of ski area are now ready for guests to take on. That percent is changing daily, with new lifts opening in the last two days. Recent snowstorms have helped bring the powder to areas that still need it, but that doesn’t account for the grooming time necessary for crews to make that new area safe for people. (credit: CBS) “Sometimes you just have to sit back and say we are at the whims of the mountains we live in,” Hunter Mortensen, Ski Patrol Director of Breckenridge Resort...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

‘We Are Disgusted’: Tent Storing Donations For Marshall Fire Victims Burglarized

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A large tent that was being used as a relief station for victims of the massive Marshall Fire in Boulder County was burglarized a vandalized, organizers say. The donations were being collected and distributed by the Blackbelly restaurant in Boulder. (credit: Blackbelly) “We came to our fire relief tent this morning to continue operating a safe zone for families impacted by the wildfires, filling up on supplies, clothing, food, and community love,” restaurant officials stated on Facebook on Monday. “…the tent was found cut open in multiple spots and completely ransacked and trashed inside.” (credit: Blackbelly) Organizers were collecting and...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Wolf Creek Ski Area Digs Out Snowcat Completely Buried By Recent Snowfall

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Crews at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Pagosa Springs had to do some serious shoveling to dig out buried treasure! One of their snowcats was completely covered by the recent snowfall. The only indication of its location was a pole sticking up out of the snow. (credit: Augie Sparrow via Wolf Creek Ski Area) They shared photos of the giant project on social media. (credit: Augie Sparrow via Wolf Creek Ski Area) “Mining for the goods… extraction of the Horseshoe Bowl Snowcat has begun.” (credit: Augie Sparrow via Wolf Creek Ski Area) The snowcat was completely covered under several feet of snow. According to the ski area’s website, the resort has had 217 inches of snow so far this season. (credit: Davey Pitcher) Resort officials said the effort to uncover the snowcat took about 12 hours but is now complete!
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

How Climate Change And Construction Contributed to ‘Domesticated Firestorm’ That Was The Marshall Fire

(CBS4) – CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri is among the TV meteorologists who gathered for “Operation Sierra Storm” to discuss weather and climate-related topics like hurricanes and tornadoes. This year that conference also included our devastating wildfires. That conference is held at Heavenly Resort in South Lake Tahoe, an area hard hit by the Caldor Fire last year. That fire burned more than 200,000 acres, leaving the area vacant for months. The group also took up the devastating Marshall Fire that raced through southeastern Boulder County on Dec. 30. Altieri had a chance to talk with Dr. Daniel McEvoy with the Desert Research...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Colorado Cars
County
Summit County, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
Frisco, CO
Traffic
City
Frisco, CO
Frisco, CO
Government
Summit County, CO
Traffic
Summit County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Despite Looking OK, Most Bodies Of Water In Metro Denver Have Thin, Unsafe Ice

DENVER (CBS4) – The middle of January is the heart of outdoor winter recreation around Colorado. For some that means getting out onto frozen bodies of water. But that isn’t a good decision right now around metro Denver and in other parts of the Front Range and the lower elevations. The recent warm weather has created unsafe ice conditions. This weekend and already this evening, South Metro has received multiple calls for people & animals going out onto ice covered bodies of water. Please be advised this is extremely unsafe and with our warmer #cowx temps today, the ice is not sturdy...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Centura Health Mourns Hannah Nash, Summit Country Avalanche Victim

(CBS4) – Centura Health announced it is mourning the death of an exercise physiologist at Pensrose-St. Francis Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation. Hannah Nash was one of two snowshoers who died in an avalanche in Summit County. (credit: SCRG) The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says Nash was with 35-year-old Drake Oversen and their dog when they were buried on Jan. 8 near North Star Mountain, northwest of Hoosier Pass. “This loss is deeply felt by the Penrose-St. Francis community and Hannah’s close-knit Cardiac Rehab team. Hannah was known for her love of animals, attention to detail and genuine desire to see her Cardiac patients improve and succeed....
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Early Moments Of Residents Fighting Marshall Fire Show Chaos

MARSHALL, Colo. (CBS4) – In the minutes after the Marshall Fire started, people tried desperately to get hold of it. “And there was a firestorm,” said Somerset McCarty, who operates a Christmas tree lighting business with a warehouse in Marshall. It started for him when he was enroute to a store and got a text from an employee that read simply, “Fire.” There had been no time to elaborate. (credit: Somerset McCarty) He was back within minutes of the start of the fire, and they got to work. The woman who texted from his office hurriedly helped tracked down keys to company trucks out...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Colorado Passport Agency To Help Those Impacted By Marshall Fire At Disaster Assistance Center On Tuesday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There is more help for those impacted by the Marshall Fire. The Colorado Passport Agency will be at the Disaster Assistance Center on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (credit: CBS) The passport experts will be available to help those whose documents were destroyed in the fire. Those wishing to replace those documents should bring a record of a previous passport or other documentation such as a birth certificate and a method of payment.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Stevens
CBS Denver

Boulder County Victims Sift Through Rubble From Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – More than a week after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes, some victims are taking parts of recovery into their own hands, despite warnings from county officials.   Last week, Boulder County Public Health warned that toxic, cancer-causing substances in ashes can make recovering belongings dangerous. Despite such notices, some people, like Sean Tanner, searched for valuables Monday.    “There’s not a sense of color to anything other than darkness,” Tanner said.  (credit: CBS) Shovelful by shovelful, Tanner, along with friends Mike Dempsey and Jay Richwine, went through what little was left of his home in the Sagamore neighborhood of Superior. The group wore respirators for their safety...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Free Radon Test Kits Available To Denver Residents At Denver Animal Shelter Jan 12 And Jan 18

(CBS4) — Denver is providing free radon testing to city residents to encourage them to test their homes for radon gas, a colorless odorless, and tasteless radioactive gas that comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water. (credit: CBS) According to Denver Department of Public Health & Environment, the initiative comes during National Radon Action Month, and 700 hundred kits will be available for curbside pickup on a first-come, first-served basis from 7 to 10:30 a.m. on both Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Denver Animal Shelter (1241 W. Bayaud Ave. Denver, CO 80223). Roughly 50% of...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Search & Rescue Crews Practice Avalanche Mission With New Tools

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado media crews watched and waited as a rescue crew member crawled into a hole dug in the snow, no larger than a sleeping bag, and applied fake blood to his leg. He would be the “victim” in Monday’s practice scenario and would be completely covered with snow and stuck in that hole for almost an hour. It was up to his teammates to find him. (credit: CBS) It’s not the first time Alpine Rescue Team crews, along with Flight for Life and Loveland Ski Area have all worked together to practice finding someone buried in an avalanche...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Victims Can Retrieve Burned Vehicles For Insurance Purposes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Division of Insurance says Marshall Fire victims who move their damaged or destroyed vehicles can still participate in the debris removal program. Boulder County and the state of Colorado are organizing that program. LOUISVILLE, CO – JANUARY 02: A car sits in what used to be a garage in a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 2, 2022 in Louisville, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) The announcement is in response to previous guidance shared during a town hall on Sunday. “This means that people with cars that were destroyed or damaged by the fires should start filing claims now with their auto insurance companies to get these cars removed, and should not wait for the debris removal program to do so,” said the office of Colorado Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg. Find more information on DORA’s response to the Marshall Fire. The wildfire destroyed more than 1,000 houses in Louisville, Superior and other parts of Boulder County.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Vehicles#Hotels#Ski Country Auto Repair#Summit#Cbs4
CBS Denver

Child Unresponsive, Hospitalized After Falling Through Thin Ice

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rushed to Cherry Creek Trail after a 5-year-old child fell through some thin ice. Officials say the child’s father pulled them out near Hentzell Park. (credit: CBS) They say the child was taken to the hospital and was not responsive. The father suffered a minor head injury. Details about the situation were not released. (credit: CBS) Days ago, three children were pulled out of a frozen pond at an apartment complex in Arapahoe County. One child, a 6-year-old girl, was rushed to the hospital. She’s back at home with her family.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

King Soopers Strike Begins, Union Says Grocery Store Has ‘Unfair Labor Practices’

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of grocery store employees in the Denver area are on strike after negotiations between the union and King Soopers fell apart. The union says King Soopers and its parent company Kroger have “unfair labor practices.” (credit: CBS) King Soopers made a final offer on Tuesday in a lengthy bargaining battle with the company calling it its best offer. It included an investment of $170 million over the next three years going towards wage increases and bonuses for existing employees and starting pay of $16. The union called it insulting, saying it only amounted to pennies more, and rejected...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Investigation Focuses On Burning Shed

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The attention of the Marshall Fire investigation has been focused on the area of a shed where smoke was seen in video during the early stages of the fire. A few minutes later in another video, the shed was fully engulfed. (credit: Anjan Sapkota) Now the area where that shed was located is surrounded by a small trench. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office would not comment on the trench. CBS4 asked Greg Pixley, a Captain with Denver Fire Department and not involved in the investigation, how the probe might proceed. Pixley said, “When we are looking for a cause of...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Couple Explores State’s Lost Ski Areas

This story was originally published on April 17, 2018. LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A lot of people might be surprised to know that Colorado has more than 130 “lost” ski resorts. Geneva Basin (credit: History Colorado) Littleton couple Caryn and Peter Boddie spent a year and half writing two books on the topic. Peter and Caryn Boddie (credit: CBS) Their travels took them all over the state — including places like Georgetown, Estes Park, Tabernash, Cheyenne Mountain and even Greeley. One book explores old resorts on the Front Range and northern mountains. The other looks at the state’s central and southern mountains. (credit: CBS) “Sometimes you’d go to a...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Denver

Moose Falls Through Snow-Covered Window Well, Ends Up Trapped In Breckenridge Basement

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A moose fell through a snow-covered window well and broke through a window to end up in a basement in Breckenridge. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers had to tranquilize the animal to get him up the stairs and out of the house. They did have to cut off his antlers but those will grow back in the spring. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) The moose was released back into more moose-friendly habitat.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Quiet Until Friday When It Turns Colder With Light Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Tuesday! A weak weather system will pass to the north of Colorado today. It will drag a band of cloud cover across the state and the wind will kick up from time to time. Some places could see wind gusts as high as 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon. A weak system will pass to our north today. It's dragging a band of cloud cover with it. Some wind will kick up this afternoon as it goes by. Wake up with us on CBS4 This Morning. We're on til 7a. #COwx #4wx @CBS4Dom @michelleCBS4 pic.twitter.com/u48avZ7TVE — Chris...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Governor Reviewing Century-Old Water Compact With Nebraska

DENVER (CBS4) – The South Platte River is one of Colorado’s major resources, and the main source of water for eastern Colorado. At the center of recent controversy is a 100-year-old compact which Nebraska’s governor says allows them to build a canal through Colorado. “One farmer may divert it and then part returns to the South Platte River and gets diverted again downstream and that can happen as many as seven times they say on the South Platte River,” Director of Colorado’s Division of Water Resources Kevin Rein said. (credit: CBS) The compact ensured a steady flow into our neighboring state, monitored at...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Mountain Lion Euthanized After Walking Into Lobby Of Vail Condo Building

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife made the tough decision to euthanize a mountain lion over the weekend after it demonstrated unusual behavior and came into the lobby of a condominium property in the mountains. It happened on Saturday in the Lionshead village area in Vail and surveillance cameras captured images of the animal inside. (credit: Vail Police) The animal had been spotted near several resort properties two different times. In the second sighting, it entered the lobby and Vail police wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post that “officers were able to confine it to a secure area of the...
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy