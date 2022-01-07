Oklahoma Rep. Terry O’Donnell resigns as House Speaker Pro Tempore amid felony indictments

Rep. Terry O'Donnell

Oklahoma House Speaker Pro Tempore Terry O’Donnell announced that he and his wife have turned themselves over to police and are being processed at the Midwest City Jail.

O’Donnell and his wife have been indicted on multiple felony counts. The indictment accuses O’Donnell of misusing his power to change state law so that his wife could become a tag agent.

Terry O’Donnell (Midwest City Jail)

Teresa O’Donnell (Midwest City Jail)

O’Donnell also announced his resignation as House Speaker Pro Tempore. The resignation will go into effect Feb. 2, 2022. He still plans to continue to serve his district.

FOX23 reached out to Midwest City police for details, but they have not yet responded for comment.

O’Donnell released the following statement ahead of turning himself into authorities:

Today my wife, Teresa, and I were voluntarily processed at the Midwest City Jail. On this occasion, I would offer the following brief statement: Political operatives in Oklahoma City have a personal vendetta against me and are working to discredit our family’s character and destroy our reputation.

This is the same Washington D.C.- style partisan politics that has attacked our freedoms, values, national history, law enforcement, churches, economy and more. And just like voters reject these constant attacks – just like they reject the constant attacks on President Trump – I believe Oklahomans will do the same in this case.

This all started when I sought to hold some very influential people accountable for gross abuses of power. This is retribution. Although I can’t get into the details of the case, I can only say we look forward to our day in court and to light being shined on the facts that have been grossly distorted or completely omitted.

People who know us understand fully that my wife’s mother and grandmother ran the Catoosa tag agency for over 60 years. Service is a family legacy, not a crime. But their attacks won’t work. My wife and I are INNOCENT, and WE WILL FIGHT BACK and vigorously defend our integrity. I am also announcing today my resignation as House Speaker Pro Tempore effective February 2, 2022.

I will not allow false narratives to be a distraction to the work of the State House. But rest assured, I will keep fighting for my district, stand against Biden’s federal overreach, against prosecutorial misconduct used for political purposes, and I will defend our values. I’m a fighter, and I’ll never back down or compromise on what’s best for Oklahoma.

