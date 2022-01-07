ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

Oklahoma Rep. Terry O’Donnell resigns as House Speaker Pro Tempore amid felony indictments

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wsi6D_0df5WbDY00
Rep. Terry O'Donnell

Oklahoma House Speaker Pro Tempore Terry O’Donnell announced that he and his wife have turned themselves over to police and are being processed at the Midwest City Jail.

O’Donnell and his wife have been indicted on multiple felony counts. The indictment accuses O’Donnell of misusing his power to change state law so that his wife could become a tag agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19BYkk_0df5WbDY00
Terry O’Donnell (Midwest City Jail)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNZem_0df5WbDY00
Teresa O’Donnell (Midwest City Jail)

O’Donnell also announced his resignation as House Speaker Pro Tempore. The resignation will go into effect Feb. 2, 2022. He still plans to continue to serve his district.

FOX23 reached out to Midwest City police for details, but they have not yet responded for comment.

O’Donnell released the following statement ahead of turning himself into authorities:

Today my wife, Teresa, and I were voluntarily processed at the Midwest City Jail. On this occasion, I would offer the following brief statement: Political operatives in Oklahoma City have a personal vendetta against me and are working to discredit our family’s character and destroy our reputation.

This is the same Washington D.C.- style partisan politics that has attacked our freedoms, values, national history, law enforcement, churches, economy and more. And just like voters reject these constant attacks – just like they reject the constant attacks on President Trump – I believe Oklahomans will do the same in this case.

This all started when I sought to hold some very influential people accountable for gross abuses of power. This is retribution. Although I can’t get into the details of the case, I can only say we look forward to our day in court and to light being shined on the facts that have been grossly distorted or completely omitted.

People who know us understand fully that my wife’s mother and grandmother ran the Catoosa tag agency for over 60 years. Service is a family legacy, not a crime. But their attacks won’t work. My wife and I are INNOCENT, and WE WILL FIGHT BACK and vigorously defend our integrity. I am also announcing today my resignation as House Speaker Pro Tempore effective February 2, 2022.

I will not allow false narratives to be a distraction to the work of the State House. But rest assured, I will keep fighting for my district, stand against Biden’s federal overreach, against prosecutorial misconduct used for political purposes, and I will defend our values. I’m a fighter, and I’ll never back down or compromise on what’s best for Oklahoma.

This is a developing story. Download the free FOX23 News app for the latest updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ohio justices toss GOP Statehouse maps, order fix in 10 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court declared GOP-drawn legislative maps invalid on Wednesday, agreeing with voting rights advocates that the lines were unconstitutionally gerrymandered. In a 4-3 ruling, the court sent the maps back to the Ohio Redistricting Commission to take another crack at complying...
OHIO STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas man charged with providing PEDs to 2020 Olympians

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged a Texas man with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the 2020 Olympics, according to a criminal complaint. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Eric Lira, 41, of El...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midwest City, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Catoosa, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Midwest City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jan. 6 committee request interview, records from McCarthy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, shifting their investigation a top ally of former President Donald Trump in Congress. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oregon Supreme Court to decide Kristof eligibility

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to determine whether former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof is eligible to run for governor, less than a week after election officials declared him ineligible because he failed to meet the three-year residency requirement. Both Kristof's...
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Oklahomans
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

1/6 panel requests interview from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Universal workers must be vaccinated or get weekly testing

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Starting next month, workers at Universal Orlando's theme parks will have to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing in order to comply with federal guidelines, company officials said Wednesday. A majority of workers already are vaccinated. The new policy doesn't affect guests.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
52K+
Followers
87K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy