Kourtney Kardashian Shock: Shanna Moakler Wants To Make Ex Travis Barker Jealous?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian always make it known before the public how they feel about each other. While fans and supporters celebrate with them in their newfound flame, not everyone is seemingly happy.

A source recently told Star magazine that Shanna Moakler was "sending a message" to her former husband and his bride-to-be reality star. She reportedly wants to make Barker "jealous" with her 28-year-old boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

This comes after the pair were spotted in Cabo, "packing on the PDA" on the beach. Although she is "crazy" about Rondeau, and likely not putting on an act, she prefers to give the Blink 182 drummer a "taste of his own medicine" by making him see photos of her making out with somebody else.

