'A real Cinderella moment': Ye, Julia Fox's whirlwind second date included impromptu photoshoot

Julia Fox has confirmed her romance with Ye and is giving an inside look at her whirlwind second date with the rapper.

The "Uncut Gems" actress, 31, dished about her grandiose date with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West , which included an impromptu restaurant photoshoot and a personal fashion show, in an article for Interview Magazine , published Thursday.

Fox wrote that she and Ye had "an instant connection" when they met in Miami on New Year's Eve. "His energy is so fun to be around," she gushed. "He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

Fox wrote that she and Ye then went to see the Broadway show "Slave Play" in New York City. Despite the rapper's flight landing an hour before the show, he still arrived to the date on time. "I was impressed," Fox added.

Kanye West, right, and Julia Fox, left, have recently begun dating, according to an essay Fox wrote for Interview magazine. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

After the play, Fox said she and Ye headed to dinner at Carbone, one of her favorite restaurants, where he "directed an entire photo shoot" for her as others dined. "The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," Fox wrote.

But the surprises didn't stop there.

After dinner, Fox discovered that Ye "had an entire hotel suite full of clothes" for her to try on. The rapper handpicked some of the the clothes from the DIESEL Spring/Summer 22 runway collection designed by creative director Glenn Martens.

"It was every girl’s dream come true," she continued. "It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"

The article included several photos of Fox and Ye from the restaurant and hotel suite. In some photos at the hotel suite, the two were pictured intimately embracing each other.

"Everything with us has been so organic," she wrote. "I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."

In 2014, Ye married Kim Kardashian West, who filed to divorce the rapper in February 2021. Kardashian has since been romantically linked to "SNL" comedian Pete Davidson, who modeled with Fox for Paper Magazine in 2019.

During an appearance at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in November, Ye said he "needs to be back home."

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships," Ye said during the charity event that serves Thanksgiving dinner to people experiencing homelessness near Los Angeles' Skid Row encampment. "We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change the narrative."

Ye also said he's not letting E! Network or Hulu — the home of the Kardashian/Jenner's recently ended series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and their future reality show, respectively — "write the narrative of my family" any longer.

The former couple share four children: daughter North, 8, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.

In December, Ye seemingly dedicated an altered version of the song "Runaway" to his ex during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

"I need you to run right back baby — more specifically Kimberly," he sang.

